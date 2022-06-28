ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Cops to Crack Down on Speeding in July

By Jake Litman
winonaradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KWNO)- Law enforcement around the state of Minnesota are coming together to crack down on excessive speeding on state roadways. In a press release from Winona County Sherriff, Ron Ganrude, he points to...

winonaradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: St. Cloud PD Issues Press Release About Highway 23 Crash

(KNSI) – UPDATE 2: At 1:25 p.m. Thursday a garbage truck hit an overpass while traveling on Highway 23 in East Saint Cloud, setting off a chain reaction that closed the road entirely in one direction. The 58-year-old man operating the truck is from Milaca and the rear assembly...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Fun 104.3

Man Killed While Operating Tractor in Western Minnesota

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Minnesota are reporting a deadly incident involving a tractor. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call from a rural property near Willmar just before 6 PM Wednesday and found a man pinned under a utility tractor. A news release says it appeared the farm machinery tipped over on the side of a creek embankment.
WILLMAR, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Winona County, MN
Winona County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
bulletin-news.com

Distracted Driver Gets Jail Time for Fatal Crash on U.S. 52 in St. Paul

A 23-year-old woman who rear-ended a stopped automobile on U.S. 52 in St. Paul while speeding and perhaps inattentive, setting off a series of collisions that left one man dead, was given a 123-day prison term on Monday. Five years of probation and a five-year jail term with a stay of execution are part of the arrangement.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Law Enforcement
KEYC

Lake City police looking for driver of van that struck child on bicycle

LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle that struck a child on a bicycle. According to Lake City Police Department Facebook page, it happened Tuesday at Lakewood Ave. and 8th St. as the vehicle was turning from 8th St. onto Lakewood.
LAKE CITY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

What Happens If You Get Caught Sneaking Fireworks Into Minnesota

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that means fireworks! You can’t legally shoot off many fireworks here in Minnesota, but there are several towns and cities that hold Independence Day Celebrations with firework displays. See our Firework Guide to find out what communities in our area have planned for the 4th.
KROC News

Vehicles Traveling in Opposite Directions Collide in Elgin

First responders were called to Hwy. 42 in Elgin late Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol's crash report indicates 66-year-old Virginia Thompson was traveling north and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by 53-year-old Gary Suess of Mazeppa. The state patrol says Thompson was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital with...
ELGIN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man is arrested for bringing drugs to the state from Chicago. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says David Lawrence Holden, 42 of Mankato, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, and felon in possession of a firearm.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester police investigating robbery at Home Depot

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to identify a Black male who allegedly used a pocketknife to threaten a Home Depot employee before leaving with $775 worth of goods. Police said it happened Wednesday just before 2 p.m. when the man, around 6-foot and 300 pounds in his late 20s or early 30s, went to make a purchase of AA batteries, a towel ring, a robe and $600 in VISA gift cards.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 kayakers rescued after being stranded in northern Minnesota pit mine

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- Four kayakers were rescued Thursday afternoon in northern Minnesota after strong winds stranded them at the edge of a flooded pit mine. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the kayakers were at Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, which is about 70 miles northwest of Duluth. Powerful winds created choppy conditions, and the kayakers beached their kayaks on the eastern edge of one of the pit mines in the area. The kayakers called 911, and a rescue team responded with a boat. None of the kayakers were hurt, although the sheriff's office noted that they might have suffered from "a little embarrassment." 
CHISHOLM, MN
KAAL-TV

Man flees attempted catalytic converter theft, hides in woods

(ABC 6 News) - An Owatonna man surrendered to local law enforcement after fleeing an attempted catalytic converter theft. At about 6:58 a.m. Monday, June 27, an employee in the 3800 block of Broadway Avenue North called the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office about the sound of a saw coming from underneath a vehicle.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

What Is The Fine For Illegal Fireworks In Minnesota?

Is your family the one that will cross the border to get bigger and better fireworks for your backyard or lake home fireworks displays, regardless of buying certain fireworks that are deemed illegal in Minnesota? Do you pay any attention to the laws in Minnesota that are in place regarding illegal fireworks? Are you worried about your local law enforcement personnel enforcing the laws regarding illegal fireworks?
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy