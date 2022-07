LAKE CLE ELUM, Wash. — The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a submerged boat in Lake Cle Elum on June 30, shortly before 1:30 p.m. While deputies were en route, they were put on the line with the people in the boat, who had called 9-1-1. They said there were two adults, a teenager and a three-year-old inside. Everyone had life jackets, but the boat was submerged and they were getting cold. Deputies were able to find their location, about a mile from shore.

