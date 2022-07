Rapper Latto did her thing at the Annual 2022 BET Awards last night! She received her first-ever Best New Artist award and she teared up during her acceptance speech. She had been nominated numerous amounts of times at other awards shows but she finally snagged one, awh! I like her and met her a few times, been to her themed birthday party, she is a sweet young lady! Later Latto performed “It’s Givin” and the “Big Energy” remix with a special surprise guest appearance by the iconic Mariah Carey! They did such a great job and the audience went wild! See pics inside…

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO