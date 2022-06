Cynthia P. “Cindi” Hawk, 73, of New Philadelphia, died Sunday, June 26, 2022. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Betty (Mathias) Michelli and a 1966 graduate of Dover High School. Always one to stay busy, Cindi could almost always be found working around her home painting, gardening, or doing yard work. She enjoyed both knitting and crocheting afghans for her family and friends, spending time with her grandchildren, and getting together with a group of her high school classmates for dinner on a monthly basis.

