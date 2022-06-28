Ryan Seacrest Learns How to Enable iPhone's 'Do Not Disturb'

If you know Ryan Seacrest , you know how excited he is to learn about this iPhone feature. While chatting about being an advocate for putting your phone down, Seacrest hilariously learned for the first time you can enable "do not disturb."

"I do advocate putting my phone down," Seacrest shared. "You know on your email you can put sorry out of the office automatic reply? I really wish you could do that with your texts."

When enabled, Do Not Disturb quiets all audible notifications and keeps the screen dark as well, versus your phone just being on silent, so you can truly disengage.

"This is gonna be like CandyLand," Seacrest joked.

