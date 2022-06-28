Native American heritage celebrated at annual UTA Powwow

If you’ve been around for a minute, you know Arlingtonites know how to celebrate Independence Day. So much so, we celebrate over 2 days. Come celebrate with us!. To kick off the 4th festivities, head Downtown for live music, food around every corner, activities for the kiddos, and of course, FIREWORKS! Starting at 6:00 pm, take the kids to the Downtown Library for face painting, a bubble bus and more. Hang out at one of the five live music stages, including Levitt Pavilion, Grease Monkey, and Arlington Music Hall. Grab a bite to eat at one of the many Downtown restaurants or at one of the many food trucks around. Don’t forget dessert! It wouldn’t be an Independence Day Celebration without fireworks. Tune into 95.9 The Ranch for a musical accompaniment to the night’s firework finale.

2 DAYS AGO