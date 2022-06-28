Native American heritage celebrated at annual UTA Powwow
uta.edu
2 days ago
The University of Texas at Arlington hosted its 26th Annual Scholarship Benefit Powwow over the weekend. The Native American Student Association (NASA) sponsored the free community event, which was open to the public in the Maverick Activities Center. “Powwows are celebrations and also a great way for people to...
Wichita-based Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has 57 locations in the pipeline for the Dallas/Fort Worth areas as well as several counties in both East and West Texas. "Our 63 operating locations in Texas have continued to perform exceptionally well, and we have witnessed firsthand how Freddy's resonates with the local communities across the state," CDO Andrew Thengvall said in a press release. " This proven success has attracted best-in-class franchisees to join our network, and we couldn't be more excited. These strong operators deeply understand their territories and share our commitment to bringing Freddy's craveable menu to the people of Texas."
Members of a Dallas church are off the philosophical sidelines and square into the debate over abortion rights. They are helping women travel to states that are more abortion-friendly. Good Day talked to First Unitarian Church of Dallas senior minister Daniel Kanter about his church's commitment to abortion rights.
If you’ve been around for a minute, you know Arlingtonites know how to celebrate Independence Day. So much so, we celebrate over 2 days. Come celebrate with us!. To kick off the 4th festivities, head Downtown for live music, food around every corner, activities for the kiddos, and of course, FIREWORKS! Starting at 6:00 pm, take the kids to the Downtown Library for face painting, a bubble bus and more. Hang out at one of the five live music stages, including Levitt Pavilion, Grease Monkey, and Arlington Music Hall. Grab a bite to eat at one of the many Downtown restaurants or at one of the many food trucks around. Don’t forget dessert! It wouldn’t be an Independence Day Celebration without fireworks. Tune into 95.9 The Ranch for a musical accompaniment to the night’s firework finale.
Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who has been detained in Russia for four months on a drug charge, will go on trial this week, the Washington Post reports. Brian Whitmore, UTA assistant professor of practice and expert in Russian affairs, called Griner’s detainment “a hostage situation” and her trial “political theatre” designed to pressure the U.S. government into a prisoner swap.
DALLAS - Abortion providers in Texas want to temporarily resume work until an official statewide ban goes into effect. A lawsuit was filed on behalf of clinics in Dallas, McKinney, Fort Worth and other cities. A judge in Houston will hear the arguments Tuesday morning. The Texas providers believe a...
As Pride Month 2022 comes to an end, the College of Nursing and Health Innovation (CONHI) would like to reflect that there is still much work to be done in addressing health disparities for the LGBTQIA+ population. We would like to recognize and celebrate the work that Meredith Decker has been doing as an advocate and continues to do for patients everywhere.
A school district on the outskirts of Dallas has made some new clothing changes for the upcoming school year. Forney Independent School District announced students can no longer wear hoodies, skirts, shorts, and other attire beginning for the 2022-23 school year.
There are a number of burger joints you have to try in Dallas-Fort Worth.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Dallas-Fort Worth is chock-full of hamburger joints. They offer drive-thrus like Whataburger and In-N-Out and also classier sit-down restaurants.
Texas hip-hop history is not complete without the mention of Robert Earl Davis Jr., known musically as DJ Screw. In Houston, June 27 is reserved to honor Screw. The tempo slows down as the city plays respect to the founder of chopped and screwed, a subgenre of hip-hop that has become synonymous with Texas hip-hop. Dallas, too, is giving Screw his flowers.
The hit 1987 film RoboCop came to life because of the city of Dallas. The story may be set in Detroit, but all of the city scenes, buildings and roads for the car chases were filmed in Dallas. This year marks the 35th anniversary of director Paul Verhoeven's science-fiction action...
Desperate for a change of scene and want to beat the heat and the local splash parks and indoor play spaces aren’t cutting it anymore? We’ve rounded up cool-as-a-cucumber cabin-chic spots for you. But these Airbnb cabin rentals near Dallas aren’t just extra cozy, they’ve got family-friendly amenities upon family-friendly amenities—picture pools, lakes, swim docks, AC and more. Warning: You may never want to leave.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Five years after her son's murder, Bridgett Williams is still trying to piece together what happened."I can talk about him now without crying, and so I'm proud of myself for that," she told CBS 11.Grady Dunn was on his way home in January of 2017, when another driver rear-ended him, pulled a gun, and tried to rob him. Grady hit the gas and was shot. Dallas police found video of the other car, but never identified the shooter."No one's ever been brought to justice. Don't know if people are looking into it anymore. Kind of feels...
Sharon Eugenia Davis was born in Mobile, Alabama, and raised in Las Vegas and Los Angeles by her mother. She graduated from California State University, earning a master’s degree in public administration. Sharon enjoyed drawing, listening to jazz, and going to the theater. Her relatives describe Sharon as a quiet person who is shy in nature, the Charley Project reports. While living in Los Angeles in 1980, she met Ron Davis. Ron was divorced, with children, and moved to Los Angeles from Wisconsin. The pair were married, moved to Dallas, Texas, and had children, Autumn and Ronnie. Sharon worked as an accountant but later joined Ron as a code enforcement officer with the city of Dallas. Sharon eventually moved on to pursue a career as a teacher.
The vote and sale are the latest developments for a shopping center city officials say has declined over the last 20 years. Trademark Property Company CEO Terry Montesi says his company would like to turn the brown-brick shopping center into a better offering of retail, office space and mid-rise apartments. Lincoln Square's location along Interstate 30 would make the shopping center a powerful regional gateway, he says.
There are few things about living in Dallas-Fort Worth that make me feel smug. It’s hot as hell here, there’s too much concrete, and the traffic is miserable. My city doesn’t boast the stunning natural beauty of San Francisco, or the hallowed cultural institutions of New York City. But it is, at least, home to a location of Braum’s, the best American fast-food chain that I’d wager most Americans have never heard of.
DALLAS (KDAF) — B4, I20… BINGO! Everyone loves a good ole game of bingo from the youngest of players to the oldest. You may want to give your hand at some fun bingo around North Texas in the summer months to get out of the heat. Lucky for...
Comments / 0