Gallery: Pro-choice protest in Bloomington Monday – Photos by Wendi Chitwood

Protesters carried colorful signs and sometimes shared personal stories when they gathered at the Indiana Statehouse June 25, a response to a 6-3 vote by the Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade. The court’s June 24 decision to overturn Roe, scrapped constitutional rights to abortion in the U.S., leaving...
The City of Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department and Downtown Bloomington, Inc. will conduct the annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. next Monday morning. To start the event, at 8:30 a.m. the Bloomington Community Band will perform in the Courthouse Square. At 9 a.m., the Monroe County...
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 6. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one Indiana abortion clinic is now seeing an influx in demand for services. The Women’s Med Center, an abortion clinic with locations in Indianapolis and Dayton, says the number of patients has increased two-fold. While they were not able to go on camera, in a statement, the clinic says women are panicking and they’re afraid that those seeking an abortion won’t get the care they need.
Erin White, Director of Leisure Marketing & Media at Visit Bloomington joins Lou Manfredini to talk about getting away to Bloomington, Indiana this summer!. Enter to win this Bloomington, Indiana giveaway package that includes a two-night stay at The Barn at Briar Ridge, a historic circa-1900 barn converted to a fabulous vacation rental. From the cuisines to the beautiful views, Lou and Erin talk about the best parts of the destination.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The city of Terre Haute is exploring the idea of adding a sports complex and aquatic center thanks to a new grant. The city is eyeing the east side of town for its location. The sports complex would include baseball, soccer and football field. The center also hopes to include space for the Terre Haute Rex Baseball Team.
Mayor John Hamilton has pledged to fight the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe versus Wade. In a prepared statement this weekend, the mayor said he will join Planned Parenthood, All Options Pregnancy Center and other partners supporting the rights and choices of women and their families. The mayor believes...
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) -Since Roe v Wade was overturned last Friday, health care and legal professionals all across the country are contemplating the potential impact of this landmark decision. Ahead of the special session, law and medical experts at Indiana University weigh in on the current climate in the Hoosier...
If you ask a local to describe Bloomington's food scene, they would likely say "diverse and delicious" and point you in the direction of 4th Street. Though that street is home to many incredible international restaurants, you'll find mouthwatering global cuisine in every part of town. You can truly travel the world with your taste buds while you're visiting Monroe County — check out all of the countries you can experience through authentic plates in the area.
INDIANAPOLIS — In wake of Friday's U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade, Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis hosted a gathering open to the public Sunday afternoon. The service wasn't necessarily about solving all the issues, but rather providing a safe place for people to talk about...
Most children love animals: Their wet noses, soft fur, and sometimes silly antics can provide hours of fun and education. It’s fun to see animals in real life, and fortunately for us Hoosiers, we have many opportunities to encounter animals up close. Many of the animal encounters across Indiana are a part of conservation efforts, and not only can families learn more about wild animals, farm animals and pets, they can enjoy the time together in an afternoon of furry (or scaly) fun.
Hancock Health in Greenfield and Hendricks Regional Health in Danville have joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, based in Minnesota. The health systems say the move will provide special access to Mayo Clinic’s knowledge and expertise in an effort to provide the best care possible. Through the partnership, physicians...
INDIANAPOLIS — Following the US Supreme Court’s decisions overturning Roe vs Wade, protests broke out nationally and locally. Hoosiers who are pro-abortion choice turned to Monument Circle to rally against the decision. “Are our rights part of some game?” questioned social studies teacher Noah Leininger while speaking at the protest, “I don’t think so. This […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the 10,000 visitors ordered to leave Yellowstone National Park because of flooding is from right here in Terre Haute. He took videos of the flooding on his family vacation that went viral on a national stage. In the video, you will see a...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
Chauncey Rose moved to the area that is now called Rosedale to start a milling business. He quickly expanded into other business opportunities in nearby Terre Haute as his wealth grew. Rose is credited for building the Praire House in Terre Haute in 1838. He purchased the land after it...
During the summer, my family practically can’t go a day without touching water. We’re either swimming at our neighborhood pool, visiting a splash pad, playing in the backyard sprinkler, exploring a creek or enjoying a water park. So, as much as my family loves water-based activities, it’s kind of surprising that we had never rented a boat before.
