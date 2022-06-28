5-year-old flown to a hospital after being burned by boiling water

DALE COUNTY, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A 5-year-old has been life-flighted with injuries after being burned by boiling water in Dale County.

The incident happened in the Whispering Lakes Trailer Park community in the Ozark-Newton area late Monday afternoon.

The severity of the child’s injuries as well as if there are any criminal charges pending is currently unknown.

