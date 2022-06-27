ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lawsuit over limerock mine behind 10,000 homes development

By Alex Howard
 3 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – 10,000 new homes are coming to Lee County.

On Wednesday, County Commissioners approved the huge development project between State Road 82 and Corkscrew Road, in an environmentally sensitive area. The development is a sort of compromise, after the county faced a lawsuit to build a Lime Rock mine in the same spot.

On Monday, Nick Cameratta, the co-owner of Cameratta Companies, gave NBC-2 a tour of a community called “The Place on Corkscrew” finished in 2017, it features 700 acres of restored wetlands, and water flow.

“I hope that anybody who has concerns will one day see what we have completed here, what we have done, and that it’s truly a unique benefit for the environment, and Lee county,” Cameratta said.

Cameratta Companies is the developer behind “Kingston” the planned 10,000 home development on 6,676 acres in the environmentally sensitive area in east Lee County known as the DRGR.

The development is part of the settlement agreement between Lee County and Corkscrew Grove Limited Partnership. A judge originally ruled that the county had to approve the construction of a limerock mine on the property, so the county instead decided to settle, by granting the development instead.

“We came up with an agreement that the developer is going to buy the property from the property owner, and he is going to plan a new community. The neighbors out here say a development with homes is a lot more preferable than a mine.” said Brian Hamman, the District 4 Commissioner.

The deal includes the 10,000 homes, commercial and hotel space, and even a privately built, publicly accessible connecting road between State Road 82 and Corkscrew. Half of the 6,676 acres, currently being used for farming citrus, will be restored into wetlands, and preserved in perpetuity by the developer.

The deal also will restore natural water flow into the Estero and Imperial Rivers.

“A lot of people who are on the environmental side would like the growth to stop, and that’s not going to happen. So I think the conversation has to be, how can we grow smart, where can we grow smart, what will the landscape look like in 50 years,” said Edwin Everham, an Ecologist at FGCU.

Construction on Kingston, is expected to begin next Spring, and is expected to take several years to complete.

