Tylor Megill out for Mets until mid August

The Mets announced that Tylor Megill would be shut down for at least four weeks after being placed on the IL in mid-June with a strained right shoulder, but now, the breakout righty won’t pitch until at least the middle of August.

New York transferred Megill to the 60-day IL on Monday, guaranteeing that it would be at least two months from his placement on the IL, which came shortly after his last start on June 16. Megill seemed poised to make a big contribution for the Mets after coming into the season as Jacob deGrom’s rotation replacement and pumped high-90s fastballs consistently to start the season, but a biceps injury and now this shoulder issue has derailed what had been a fantastic start to the year, when he posted a 2.43 ERA in his first six starts.

Since then, he has struggled with efficiency and health, as he heads to the 60-day IL with a 5.01 ERA.

