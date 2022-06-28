ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Howard Stern on Roe v. Wade’s overturning: ‘I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now’

By Judy Kurtz, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Howard Stern is ripping the Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe v. Wade, saying the ruling might spur him to launch a White House bid.

“I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now,” the SiriusXM host told “Howard Stern Show” listeners on Monday.

The show marked Stern’s first public comments about Friday’s Supreme Court decision, which overturned the 1973 landmark ruling that had provided a constitutional right to abortion.

Stern, who’s long railed against the United States’ Electoral College system, said of conservative Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch: “These appointed judges by [former President] Trump were appointed by a president who lost the popular vote by 3 million votes. This is where we get into trouble.”

If he were to run for office, the 68-year-old radio pro said, “I am going to do the very simple thing that’ll set the country straight: one vote, one person. No more Electoral College. I’m getting rid of it.”

“The problem with most presidents is they have too big of an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again,” Stern said.

Stern slammed Justice Clarence Thomas, who joined the 6-3 majority decision, describing him as “sitting there like Darth Vader, dormant [and] waiting for other kooks to join the Supreme Court.”

“I’ll give you a couple of examples of why this is so horrible,” Stern said, as he mentioned “everyday women who go to the doctor and they find out that the baby has horrible birth defects.”

“A lot of times women are raped. A lot of times contraception doesn’t work. And then there’s even a more confusing state where a man and a woman want to have a baby, and all of a sudden things go medically wrong,” Stern later told a listener.

“We were past all of this — and we still are. We as a country voted for Hillary Clinton by 3 million votes,” Stern, who supported the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee over Trump, exclaimed.

“We voted for Biden because it was repugnant — all this horseshit,” Stern continued. “But now for life, we’re stuck.”

“The other thing is, if I do run for president — and I’m not f—— around, I’m really thinking about it — because the only other thing I’m going to do is appoint five more Supreme Court justices,” Stern said.

After co-host Robin Quivers questioned whether Stern could make such a change, he replied with a slight chuckle, “I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m doing exactly.”

“I’m not afraid to do it. As soon as I become president, you’re gonna get five new Supreme Court justices that are going to overturn all this bullshit.”

Stern has floated a potential presidential run before. Last year, the “Howard Stern Comes Again” author said if he were to run against Trump in 2024, he would “beat his ass.” Trump has not confirmed a 2024 bid.

Stern ran as a libertarian in New York’s gubernatorial race in 1994, before dropping out after the state’s Supreme Court upheld a requirement that he would have to disclose his personal finances as a political candidate.

