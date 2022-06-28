ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Kegan is full of creativity and personality. He is looking for a forever family.

 2 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Meet Kegan, an eleven year old who loves to entertain himself and those around him with his creativity & personality. As a ball of energy, he finds joy in staying active, whether its running or walking outside, as he loves being in the open air, as being...

TexasHighways

A Caribbean native finds a home away from home in Corpus Christi

I was born and raised in the Caribbean, in Puerto Rico, and I’ve always lived close to the ocean, less than half a mile from Isla Verde Beach and little more than that from Pine Grove Beach. As I grew up, the beach became the place I went when I wanted to think, to spend time with friends, to soak up the sun, and to recharge. It was also a place that made me feel small. The beach was there for a few heartbreaks, a couple of fights, and several other events that taught me about the fleeting nature of happiness and how hard we must fight to hold on to every speck of it we get. The beach was where I realized friendships aren’t forever and life mercilessly pulls people in different directions. The beach was the place I went when I wanted to lounge, plan, read, play hooky, or drink. I was dumb enough to bodyboard some big waves before a few hurricanes despite having no talent for it. I was trying to sell stolen jewelry at the beach the first time someone pointed a gun at me. I was 17 or so and had heard from a friend that selling stolen jewelry was an easy way to make a lot of money. I lasted one day and didn’t make a cent. The beach was a constant presence, and eventually it turned into a second home.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Community goes all out for Moreno family

Albert Moreno remains hospitalized, but his condition has been improving, his employer said on Monday, June 27 – 11 days after Moreno was severely injured in a head-on car accident on State Highway 361 in Port Aransas. Meanwhile, fundraising efforts continue to benefit Moreno and his family and also to help out the family of a man who was killed […]
mysoutex.com

Catholic Charities of CC welcome new executive director

The Diocese of Corpus Christi, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter welcomed Dr. Michele Johnston as the new executive director of the two organizations last week. As Executive Director, Johnston will manage the day-to-day operations at Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi and Mother Teresa Shelter and will...
mysoutex.com

A.C. Jones cheerleaders set to train the next generation

The A.C. Jones Mini Cheer Camp is making a return this August. The camp, which serves as a fundraiser for the A.C. Jones cheer team, will take place from Aug. 11-13 and will be open to campers, ages 5 to 14. “We break up the groups depending on the age...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Nueces County saves about $1M in road and drainage repairs

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The United States Marine Corps and Nueces County upgraded some parts of the community. "A mile worth of road on County Road 22 from 286 to 43. The other one was County Road 57 which was 70 to the south. We also did drainage in Tierra Grande, we also did drainage cleaning on county road 67," said Juan Antonio Pimentel, the Public Works Director and County Engineer for Nueces County.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
