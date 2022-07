The Front Royal-Warren County EDA held the monthly meeting on Friday, June 24th at 8 AM. All Board members and the Executive Director were present. Executive Director Joe Petty presented the request from the Town for a Utility Easement located on the Avtex site. The specific location is the parking lot area where the EDA and Laurel Ridge Community College (formerly Lord Fairfax) are in partnership where the school’s commercial truck driving class is located. The purpose of the easement is to correct storm-water management issues impacting 610-B and 612 W. 11th street. The board approved the immediate repair and replacement to the culvert and box to prevent further flooding of the 11th street area affected. The Board deferred approval of the of the proposed new 36-inch line until additional information on the easement is provided.

WARREN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO