APD continues investigation into deaths of husband, wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two deaths , involving a husband and wife that took place Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. after reports of gunshots. Officers arrived and found the body of a man, identified as 50-year-old Raymond Barreras Jr. During their investigation, police discovered the body of a woman, Melissa Barreras, 48, in a South Valley home.

23 year-old Raymond David Barreras III, the son of Raymond Barreras Jr., told detectives that his father tracked him and his girlfriend down and fired shots at their vehicle Sunday morning at the Circle K on 98th St. near Central. He told investigators that they fled the area as Barreras Jr. was shooting at them. Barreras III and his girlfriend returned to the Circle K a short time later and then left again and reported the incident to police.

APD says when officers arrived at the Circle K, they found Barreras Jr. dead with a gunshot wound to the head. While investigating, detectives went the home of Barreras Jr. and found the body of his wife, Melissa Barreras, 48. She was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Police say initial evidence resulted in charges against Barreras III. Those charges have been dismissed by the District Attorney’s Office while detectives investigate new evidence.

