Tuesday's Daily Pulse

Florida consumer sentiment increases despite record inflation in June. Consumer sentiment among Floridians ticked up for the first time in 2022, up 2.1 points in June to 62.9 from a revised figure of 60.8 in May. In contrast, national consumer sentiment sank to its lowest level on record. “The increase in June’s consumer confidence in Florida comes as a surprise considering the persistently high inflation. In almost every consumer category, prices are rising, but energy prices are particularly high, squeezing consumers at the pump. Statewide, gasoline prices have reached record levels in recent weeks,” said Hector H. Sandoval, director of the Economic Analysis Program at UF’s Bureau of Economic and Business Research. More from UF News.

