Florida State

Tuesday's Daily Pulse

floridatrend.com
 2 days ago

Nearly 150 laws that Florida legislators passed this year are set to hit the books Friday. The new laws range from a record $109.9 billion budget to naming a state dessert. Some of the measures face legal challenges, such as a bill that would prevent abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy...

floridatrend.com

floridatrend.com

Wednesday's Afternoon Update

Consumer sentiment among Floridians ticked up for the first time in 2022, up 2.1 points in June to 62.9 from a revised figure of 60.8 in May. In contrast, national consumer sentiment sank to its lowest level on record. "The increase in June's consumer confidence in Florida comes as a surprise considering the persistently high inflation. In almost every consumer category, prices are rising, but energy prices are particularly high, squeezing consumers at the pump. Statewide, gasoline prices have reached record levels in recent weeks," said Hector H. Sandoval, director of the Economic Analysis Program at UF's Bureau of Economic and Business Research. More from UF News.
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Florida's 225 Biggest Private Companies

The chart below previews the top 50 companies on Florida Trend's 225 Biggest Private Companies list. The full list is available for purchase, online, and contains hundreds of additional contacts, phone, fax, website, full company address, and other information not previously published. To qualify for consideration for Florida Trend's private...
FLORIDA STATE
floridatrend.com

Florida 'Freedom Week' brings sales-tax savings on tickets, outdoor gear

Floridians facing economic pressure from inflation will get a second crack to save on "freedom" starting Friday. Wrapped around the Fourth of July for the second consecutive year, a sales-tax "holiday" dubbed "Freedom Week" will provide tax breaks on a wide range of recreational activities and outdoor gear.
FLORIDA STATE

