SAN FRANCISCO BAY -- The U.S. Coast Guard and SFPD are investigating a collision between two vessels in San Francisco Bay off of Angel Island Thursday afternoon that threw one person into the water who later died, police said.Authorities said the collision between the two vessels involved a sailboat with four people aboard and a 25-foot powered center-console vessel with one person was reported to the Coast Guard at around 2:09 p.m. just off of Angel Island. The SFPD Marine Unit also responded to the area. The person on the center-console vessel fell into water and was rescued by people on...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO