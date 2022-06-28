ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I can’t believe it’: Viral Burger King worker receives more than $200K from GoFundMe

By Liz Jassin
WIVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NewsNation) — Burger King cook and cashier Kevin Ford hasn’t missed a shift in 27 years. He’s now received more than $200K from GoFundMe donations after a video of him opening a goodie bag went viral. Since 1995, Ford hasn’t called out sick or taken time...

www.wivb.com

