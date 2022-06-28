ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Rides, music, NUTmobile at Kirby Park’s 4th of July celebration

By Justin Glowacki
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The city of Wilkes-Barre is reminding residents they are hosting an “Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration” in Kirby Park.

With live entertainment, over 20 food vendors, amusement rides and games, a visit from the Planters NUTmobile, and most importantly, fireworks, Mayor George Brown hopes this year’s celebration is a hit.

Amusement rides and games will be open to the public starting July 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and continue those hours until July 3.

LIST: Fireworks displays in northeastern and central PA

On July 4, the event is planned to start around noon and carry on till 10:00 p.m.

The fireworks will start between 9:00 pm and 9:30 pm and will be presented by Skyshooter Displays.

‘Fireworks are not toys,’ safety on the 4th of July

Mr. Peanut and the Planters NUTmobile will also be onsite for the day.

Live entertainment will include Mother Nature’s Sons from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm, Eddie Day & The Star Fires from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm, The Taxmen: Beatles Tribute Band from 5:30 to 7:00, and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic will start at 8:00 pm.

As a reminder, alcoholic beverages, glass containers, smoking, personal fireworks (including sparklers), and dogs are not permitted in the park during the Fourth of July.

