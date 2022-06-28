ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘I can’t believe it’: Viral Burger King worker receives more than $200K from GoFundMe

By Brian Entin, Liz Jassin, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZNJc_0gOScOFT00

( NewsNation ) — Burger King cook and cashier Kevin Ford hasn’t missed a shift in 27 years.

He’s now received more than $200K from GoFundMe donations after a video of him opening a goodie bag went viral.

Since 1995, Ford hasn’t called out sick or taken time off once at the Burger King, located in the Las Vegas airport. As a thank-you for his time, Ford received a goodie bag from his employer which included a Starbucks tumbler, a bag of Reese’s candy and Life Savers candy.

These states saw the biggest gas price drops

“I just try to work as hard as I can at whatever I do,” Ford said during an appearance Friday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Ford said he was grateful for the gift, but TikTok and Reddit users felt he deserved more.

To further honor Ford’s dedication to his job, his daughter set up a GoFundMe.

“My dad continues to work here, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren,” the GoFundMe description reads.

Howard Stern on Roe v. Wade’s overturning: ‘I’m actually going to probably have to run for president now’

As of Monday afternoon, over 5,000 people had donated, and $166,417 had been raised of the $175,000 goal. By Tuesday morning, the donations exceeded $200,000.

Ford told NewsNation that he plans to use the money to visit his daughter and grandkids. He also plans to start saving for their college funds.

“The generosity of these people. It’s just overwhelming,” Ford said. “You know, I’ve been crying for three days now. I just can’t believe it. I really can’t.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Not enough chicken leads to gunfire at anniversary party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Goes Where McDonald's Had a Mighty Flop

While many burger joints tend to stick to the classic burger and fries combo, some fast-food businesses are curious about what else customers might order if given the chance. After all, while McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has long been known for classic burgers like the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder, it's made a killing on its chicken nuggets and ice cream cones (if the machines are functioning, that is).
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Stern
WJTV 12

Hinds County director of administration arrested for embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County director of administration was arrested on an embezzlement charge. Ridgeland police confirmed Stephen Hopkins was arrested. He was wanted by Hinds County on a foreign warrant. County Administrator Kenny Wayne Jones said the charge against Hopkins stems from his previous employer, which was a credit union. The charge […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
Mashed

Burger King Just Offered A Dismissed Fast-Food Character A Job

It's hard not to feel sorry for the many unemployed brand mascots that are currently roaming the world, aimlessly. When you think about it, who on earth is going to take a chance on the failed face of someone else's product? After all, it failed for a reason. Furthermore, it is quite likely that these mascots have been typecast, inextricably linked to their formal roles and unable to take on something fresh. Yes, it's a rough life being a dismissed company character.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#The Burger King#Food Drink#Charity#Ford#Newsnation
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Rival for a McDonald's Menu Item

American fast-food customers say they want healthy items, but when it comes to patrons of McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King, they don't seem to actually want them. That's why McDonald's has stopped selling salads,...
RESTAURANTS
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Customer’s Racist Tirade Against Restaurant Worker

A woman went on a racist tirade against at an Orlando restaurant worker after she complained about the shrimp and crab meal she ate and was denied a refund. According to the King Cajun Crawfish Instagram page, the customer wanted her money back after claiming that a portion of her meal—the majority of which she’d already eaten—was spoiled. When the employee told the customer that she couldn’t get a refund, the customer called her a “Chinese bitch” before using a mock Asian accent. The customer then walked away from the counter to leave the restaurant, but forgot her to-go order. She went back to the employee, mocked her again, told her to go back to her country, and called her a “Korean bitch,” perhaps not realizing that China and Korea are two different countries. The restaurant identified the woman as a local small business owner.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

UPDATE: Body found buried in backyard of Carriage Drive house

UPDATE 06/29/2022 6:45 p.m. – According to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, a body has been found buried in the backyard of a house on Carriage Drive. According to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the remains were found on June 29, 2022. Currently, there is no identification on the remains, which were found in a shallow […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Mashed

Burger King Just Dropped Five New Burgers

McDonald's might be the incumbent champion of fast food fries, but when it comes to saucy slabs of beef (or beef-like Impossible patties) nestled between two sesame buns, Burger King's famous Whopper takes the gold. One could argue that the menu item is the cushion on which the chain's experimental flops (we're looking at you, Satisfries) can land, and that it's likely the primordial burger that inspired similar creations from its competitors.
RESTAURANTS
WJTV 12

McComb attorney indicted for 2021 murder

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A McComb attorney has been indicted for a 2021 murder and other charges. The Enterprise Journal reported Robert Lenoir was indicted for murder, tampering with a witness, tampering with evidence, child abuse, child endangerment and two counts of possession of methamphetamine. He was charged in connection to the death of Wendy McMahan […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

30K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy