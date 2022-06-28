ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

‘I can’t believe it’: Viral Burger King worker receives more than $200K from GoFundMe

By Liz Jassin
nwahomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NewsNation) — Burger King cook and cashier Kevin Ford hasn’t missed a shift in 27 years. He’s now received more than $200K from GoFundMe donations after a video of him opening a goodie bag went viral. Since 1995, Ford hasn’t called out sick or taken time...

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Viral Burger King Employee Getting Job Offers After Anniversary Gift Video

The Burger King employee who hasn't missed a day of work in more than 27 years could start a new career if he pleases ... he's getting flooded with job offers. Kevin Ford, who went viral after posting a video of the mediocre gift bag he got on his work anniversary, tells TMZ ... potential employers have been hitting him up left and right, offering a wide range of career changes.
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

Viral Burger King worker has emotional reunion with daughter, grandkids after 4 years apart

They say good things come to those who wait, and for one diligent fast-food worker, that couldn’t be more true. Kevin Ford, a 54-year-old restaurant worker at Las Vegas International Airport has said he has never missed a day of work in his 27 years on the job. Ford, who has been working under HMSHost, a food service company, for restaurants like Burger King and Cinnabon, received a gift from management for his exemplary service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

The Huge Gift David Spade Gave A Viral Burger King Employee

Picture it. A small bag containing a single movie ticket, a bag of Reese's, two Lifesaver rolls, a cup, a lanyard, and a few other token trinkets. This sounds like an appropriate gift bag for someone attending a trade show or a time-share sales weekend, right? It turns out that this is what HMS Host, a company that places restaurants in travel spaces like airports, feels is the perfect reward for an employee that has worked 27 years in a row without a single day off (via TMZ). Yes, you read that right. 54-year-old Kevin Ford has been a faithful employee at the Burger King location at the Las Vegas airport for almost three decades without ever calling in sick, even during the pandemic. Surely, this is an accomplishment worthy of more than a handful of inexpensive items.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Hells Angels founding member Sonny Barger dies aged 83 from cancer: Married biker said 'I've had the privilege to be part of an amazing club' in message posted to Facebook after he died

Sonny Barger, the founding member of the Hells Angels motorcycling club, has died aged 83 after a battle with cancer. The California outlaw, who was involved in drugs and protection rackets, died surrounded by his wife Zorana and other loved ones. A post shared on his Facebook page after his...
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Goes Where McDonald's Had a Mighty Flop

While many burger joints tend to stick to the classic burger and fries combo, some fast-food businesses are curious about what else customers might order if given the chance. After all, while McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has long been known for classic burgers like the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder, it's made a killing on its chicken nuggets and ice cream cones (if the machines are functioning, that is).
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gofundme#The Burger King#Food Drink#Ford#Newsnation
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Rival for a McDonald's Menu Item

American fast-food customers say they want healthy items, but when it comes to patrons of McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King, they don't seem to actually want them. That's why McDonald's has stopped selling salads,...
RESTAURANTS
TheDailyBeast

Video Shows Customer’s Racist Tirade Against Restaurant Worker

A woman went on a racist tirade against at an Orlando restaurant worker after she complained about the shrimp and crab meal she ate and was denied a refund. According to the King Cajun Crawfish Instagram page, the customer wanted her money back after claiming that a portion of her meal—the majority of which she’d already eaten—was spoiled. When the employee told the customer that she couldn’t get a refund, the customer called her a “Chinese bitch” before using a mock Asian accent. The customer then walked away from the counter to leave the restaurant, but forgot her to-go order. She went back to the employee, mocked her again, told her to go back to her country, and called her a “Korean bitch,” perhaps not realizing that China and Korea are two different countries. The restaurant identified the woman as a local small business owner.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

How To Get Free Onion Rings At Burger King

It's the most wonderful time of the year again, Thrillist reports, a day that's sandwiched between National Cookie Dough Day and National Porridge Day. You got it — it's National Onion Ring Day. Let's face it, we've never really needed a special occasion to eat onion rings. They're the...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy