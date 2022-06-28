Forced burglary results in minor injuries
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Two victims received minor injuries during a forced burglary.
At about 4:18 a.m. on June 26, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a Union City residence for a burglary in progress. The victims provided the description of the 19-year-old male suspect who was found during a canvas of the area.
Evidence of forced entry to the victim’s door allegedly was observed by PSP troopers. The victims were a 21-year-old female and a 22-year-old male. A list of damaged property was provided to PSP. Both victims had minor injuries and both refused medical treatment.
Criminal charges have been filed against the male suspect.
