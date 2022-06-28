ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, PA

Forced burglary results in minor injuries

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11lbtK_0gOScJpq00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Two victims received minor injuries during a forced burglary.

At about 4:18 a.m. on June 26, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a Union City residence for a burglary in progress. The victims provided the description of the 19-year-old male suspect who was found during a canvas of the area.

Evidence of forced entry to the victim’s door allegedly was observed by PSP troopers. The victims were a 21-year-old female and a 22-year-old male. A list of damaged property was provided to PSP. Both victims had minor injuries and both refused medical treatment.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Criminal charges have been filed against the male suspect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Erie Police arrest two teens in connection with 2020 homicide

Erie Police announced the arrest of two teens in connection with the murder of 13-year-old Kasir Gambill. That shooting took place in December of 2020 near East 20th and Franklin Streets. Here is more on what this arrest means for the Erie community. About a year and a half Erie Police and detectives along with […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

PSP planning Erie County sobriety checkpoint July 1-3

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is planning DUI checkpoints for Erie County this weekend. During the Fourth of July weekend (but not including the holiday itself), PSP will establish a sobriety checkpoint. The checkpoint will be some time July 1 through July 3. “The Pennsylvania State Police Erie would like to remind the public […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Deputies Charge Two Ripley Men in Altercation

Two Ripley men are facing charges after an investigation into an altercation Tuesday evening at a location in Ripley. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disorderly person at about 6:30 PM and determined that 29-year-old Jonathan Ballew allegedly intentionally broke another person's property and recklessly engaged in a manner that caused damage to property exceeding $250. Deputies add that 41-year-old Dustin Waters allegedly trespassed on property and threatened someone. Ballew has been charged with two counts of 4th-degree criminal mischief, while Waters faces one count each of 2nd-degree aggravated harassment and trespassing. Both men were issued appearance tickets for Ripley Town Court.
RIPLEY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Union City, PA
Union City, PA
Crime & Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Police Make Arrest After Reports of Gunshots Fired

A report of shots fired at a residence on Jamestown's north side late Wednesday morning has resulted in an arrest. Jamestown Police say they received several 911 calls regarding gunshots at 34 Regent Street shortly before 11:00 AM, with callers also reporting a possible domestic incident at that location. Officers tried to get the occupants to exit the home, and after about 20 minutes, 27-year-old Aaron Johnson got out and was taken into custody. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and did not locate any firearms inside. Johnson is charged with obstruction and is in the city jail awaiting arraignment. The investigation is continuing, and police say additional charges are expected.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man In Police Custody Following Police Standoff In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN – A 27-year-old man is in custody following around a 20 minute standoff with police officers in Jamestown. City of Jamestown Police responded to several 911 calls for shots fired at 34 Regent Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Callers also reported a possible domestic incident at the residence as well.
JAMESTOWN, PA
erienewsnow.com

2 Teens Arrested in Fatal 2020 Erie Shooting of 13-Year-Old Boy

Police arrested two teens for the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in the City of Erie in 2020. James Garcia, 17, and DeAngelo Troop Jr., 16, are both charged as adults with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault and other related counts. The fatal...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie woman, 22, sentenced for fatally stabbing brother

A 22-year-old Erie woman was sentenced on Thursday morning for fatally stabbing her brother. According to the Erie Times News, Mya Moore has been accused of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges in the death of her 25-year-old brother Marcus Moore. Moore pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, in April after fatally […]
ERIE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Violent Crime#Pennsylvania State Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia-Area Man Accused of Stealing Trail Camera

Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies have charged a Fredonia-area man after an investigation into the theft of a trail camera in the Town of Pomfret. Deputies say the victim reported on May 7th that their camera was stolen from a wooded area behind their residence on Route 20. An investigation into the incident found that 20-year-old Dante Ardillo allegedly stole the camera and was later found to be in possession of it. Ardillo was issued appearance tickets late Wednesday afternoon charging him with petit larceny and 5th-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He is scheduled to appear in Pomfret Town Court at a later date.
FREDONIA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Arrested After Probe into Order of Protection Violation in Jamestown

Two people were arrested after an investigation into a possible order of protection violation Tuesday evening at a residence on Jamestown's south side. Jamestown Police responded to the scene at about 6:15 PM and determined that 42-year-old Christopher Light was in the home with a female victim who had an order of protection against him. Officers say Light refused to leave.
JAMESTOWN, NY
explore venango

State Police Calls: Sheetz Parking Lot Encounter Leads to Drug Charges

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. PSP Franklin filed criminal charges against an Erie man following an incident earlier last month. Police say the incident occurred during an encounter with a trooper and 41-year-old Kevin Donikowski, of Erie, on May 15, around...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourErie

Property dispute turns into two-by-four assault

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect was arrested after hitting a victim with a two-by-four during a property dispute. At about 4:22 p.m. on June 26, Pennsylvania State Police troopers were dispatched to a property at Recks Road and Mageetown Road in Rome Township (Crawford County) for an assault. Three people reportedly had been arguing over a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in retrial

An Erie man has been found guilty in a retrial for a murder in November 2019. Derrick Feidler was convicted on Wednesday, June 29 at a retrial where he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter. According to the Erie Times News, the jury said Feidler acted unlawfully and recklessly by fatally shooting Arenas Jr. in […]
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Charged with Felony Criminal Contempt in Falconer

A Jamestown man was arrested on a felony charge after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and Ellicott Town Police were called to the area of Main Street in Falconer for a reported argument between two people on the sidewalk on Wednesday. Police arrived on scene at about 3:15 PM and found that 25-year-old Travis Estus was allegedly in violation of an order of protection. After an investigation, deputies arrested Estus and charged him with 1st-degree criminal contempt. He was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail, where he is being held on $1,000 bail.
FALCONER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Motorcyclist Injured Following Late-Night Crash On Fairmount Avenue

LAKEWOOD – A motorcyclist was injured following a late-night crash on Fairmount Avenue. The Lakewood Fire Department was dispatched to a reported car vs. motorcycle accident in the area of Fairdale and Fairmount Avenues around 10 p.m. Monday. When crews arrived on scene, EMS personnel provided immediate medical care...
LAKEWOOD, NY
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy