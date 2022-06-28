ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vilsack returning to Iowa for infrastructure announcement

By Kelly Maricle
 2 days ago

ELY, Iowa — Secretary of Agriculture and former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack will be in eastern Iowa Tuesday for an announcement about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Sec. Vilsack plans to release details on funding for a new program to boost economic growth and lower carbon footprints while increasing the use of renewable agriculture materials.

The plan will spur the increased development of innovative bio-based products.

The announcement will be made at a family-owned creamery in Ely at 12:30 p.m.

