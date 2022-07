MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Minden police say a woman was arrested Monday and charged with the death of her baby from a fentanyl overdose in May. Stephanie Lowery is charged with negligent homicide in the death of her baby on May 29. Officials say the autopsy report showed too much fentanyl in the child’s system to come from the mother’s milk alone. They believe it may have been given to the baby intentionally.

