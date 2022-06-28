Senator Bennet campaign stop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.

On the eve of the Colorado Primary Election during a busy after-work commute in Grand Junction, U.S. Colorado Senator Michael Bennet (D) stopped by the Mesa County Democrats headquarters to talk about re-election in November. “We’ve got to create an economy in this country that when it grows, it grows for everybody,” said Bennet.

Bennet says he wants hard workers to be able to afford middle class lives and he’s tried to do that with the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill that was passed and tax cuts for Coloradans, but more work has to be done. “On the tax credit, I hope to work with Mitt Romney, a Republican, to make a permanent version of it so we can cut childhood poverty almost in half.”

A mother who’s also been an educator for the past 25 years says her twin girls playing at a basketball camp brought her to a Grand Junction, but seeing the setup for the senator’s speech caused her to stay a little while longer. “I wanted to hear what he had to say,” said Kolleen Johnson. “Especially, after the events of last week in Washington and the Supreme Court decision about Roe v. Wade.” Senator Bennet says, “I’ve always believed that given that division, given those heartfelt differences that it’s best just to leave this choice between a woman and her doctor.”

Bennet joined 33 democratic senators in a letter to President Biden urging bold action to protect the right to abortion. He says next in the effort is working with colleagues in congress to try and codify Roe v Wade at the national level.

