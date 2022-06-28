Judge Angela Dempsey recuses herself from Commissioner Jeremy Matlow's Blueprint lawsuit

Circuit Judge Angela Dempsey recused herself from overseeing Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow’s lawsuit against the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency.

Matlow last week filed a motion claiming that Dempsey is too close to consultants with the firm VancoreJones, who have worked on her reelection campaigns, and at one time were contracted for strategic communications with Blueprint. She therefore, could not fairly decide on the lawsuit, Matlow contended.

Monday, without detailed explanation, Dempsey requested Chief Judge Jonathan Sjostrom re-assign the case to another judge.

Dempsey has worked with VancoreJones Communications in her campaigns for public office for the last 15 years. The same firm and one of its principals, Drew Jones, have worked on “strategic communications” for Blueprint for which it was paid through contracts approved by the Intergovernmental Management Committee. The firm has also worked on political campaigns of several elected Blueprint IA members.

Matlow’s June 9 lawsuit asks a judge to rule whether Blueprint’s top management team, consisting of County Administrator Vince Long and City Manager Reese Goad, are bound by the state’s Sunshine Laws.

Matlow said after exhausting attempts to seek clarity during public meetings, the request for an injunction was a last resort.

The lawsuit looks to ensure the IMC cannot discuss official Blueprint action outside of publicly noticed meetings, and that it keep minutes.

In an emailed statement, Matlow said the request for recusal does not reflect the ethics or ability of a judge, only whether they should be involved in certain cases.

“This recusal does, however, confirm our long-standing assertion that there is an inherent conflict of interest when political consultants like VancoreJones represent elected officials, are engaged in lobbying, and are employed by a public agency all at the same time,” he wrote.

