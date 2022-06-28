ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Fireworks blast off into Detroit sky as thousands watch from downtown

By Emma Stein, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
Thousands of people flooded Hart Plaza and streamed onto Belle Isle to watch fireworks light up the sky Monday night.

The beloved Ford Fireworks event is back in Detroit after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic — and saying the people of Detroit are excited it's back is an understatement.

Some began lining up at noon to get the best possible view for the 10 p.m. show. Families set up picnics and couples cuddled closely.

Michigan State Police blocked off roads and freeways into downtown at 6 p.m., and Belle Isle reached capacity at the same time.

In its 64th year, the show is one of the largest fireworks displays in the country.

“We are thrilled to bring the Ford Fireworks back to Detroit, as this event truly brings our community together and showcases the city in a special way,” said Tony Michaels, CEO of The Parade Company, one of the producers of the Ford Fireworks.

This year's theme was "Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!" Organizers said the show "tells a story." The show featured bold colors and more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects — all of which were visible for miles.

Free Press staff writer Brendel Hightower contributed to this report.

Contact Emma Stein: estein@freepress.com and follow her on Twitter @_emmastein.

IN THIS ARTICLE
