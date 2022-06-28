ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Stroke prevention strategies at any age

By Kevin Barrett, M.D.
The Beacon Newspapers
The Beacon Newspapers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7KXH_0gOSakXl00

Dear Mayo Clinic: A family member had a stroke a month ago. I’m 45 years old, and I maintain a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise and a good diet. What steps can I take to make sure this doesn’t happen to me?

A: A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted or significantly reduced, depriving brain tissue of oxygen and nutrients, and causing brain cells to die.

Stroke has several common causes. A frequent cause is narrowing of the arteries in the neck — the carotid arteries — that carry blood to the brain. This narrowing occurs due to fatty deposits in those arteries.

A tear or injury in the wall of a blood vessel, certain heart conditions and blood clotting disorders also can result in strokes, particularly in younger people.

In some conditions, the optimal approach to stroke prevention is not certain. For example, many people have narrowing of the carotid artery, but they are asymptomatic.

Mayo Clinic is leading a multicenter study looking at the best treatment for this issue. This study, the CREST-2, seeks to identify best treatment for stroke prevention in those who have carotid artery narrowing without symptoms. To date, more than 1,800 participants have enrolled.

For about 35% of people who have a stroke, a specific cause can’t be identified. This is called a cryptogenic stroke. If this is your situation, the goal should be to work with your primary care physician or neurologist to pinpoint any risk factors you have that can be modified, and reduce your risk, if possible.

Some stroke risk factors cannot be changed. For example, gender, ethnicity, age and family medical history all play a role in stroke risk. Men are more likely than women to have a stroke. Asians and African Americans are also at increased risk. After age 55, your stroke risk doubles each decade.

Exercise, eat healthy foods

Focusing on modifiable stroke risk factors can have a big impact. For instance, a variety of treatable medical conditions can significantly affect your stroke risk. People who have high blood pressure, high cholesterol or uncontrolled diabetes are at increased risk for stroke.

If you have any of these conditions, talk to your healthcare provider about developing a plan. If you have elevated levels of low-density lipoprotein, also called LDL or “bad” cholesterol, taking a statin drug may lower not only your cholesterol, but also your stroke risk.

In addition to managing any underlying medical conditions, lifestyle choices can help. You mention that you exercise regularly and eat a healthy diet. Both are important.

Exercise can lower your blood pressure, increase your level of high-density lipoprotein (HDL or “good” cholesterol), and improve the health of your blood vessels and heart.

It also can help you lose weight, control diabetes and reduce stress. A good goal is to participate in at least 30 minutes of moderate aerobic activity most days.

A diet high in fruits and vegetables, and low in cholesterol and saturated fat, can reduce your stroke risk, as well as help you maintain a healthy weight.

Other stroke prevention lifestyle changes you can make include quitting smoking and keeping alcohol intake to less than one to two drinks per day.

Depending on your medical history, preventive medications also can be appropriate. Anti-platelet drugs, such as aspirin or clopidogrel (Plavix), can make your blood less likely to form clots.

Anticoagulant medication, such as heparin or warfarin, can help prevent strokes if you have certain heart problems or a blood clotting disorder.

The bottom line is that you can take steps to reduce your risk of stroke. But the specific measures that are right for you depend largely on your medical history. Talk to your healthcare provider about the stroke prevention approach that best fits your situation.

© 2022 Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research. All Rights Reserved. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

A Common Medication Improves Survival for Heart Failure Patients

A new study discovers a new potential treatment option for a condition affecting 6 million Americans. Colchicine, a common gout medication, dramatically increased the survival rates of patients with worsening heart failure who were hospitalized, according to a recent University of Virginia (UVA) Health study. In individuals with an accumulation of cholesterol in their arteries, the researchers think colchicine might also lower the risk for heart attack and stroke.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Diabetes and the thyroid: What is the connection?

Diabetes and thyroid disorders are relatively common conditions that involve problems with hormones. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause, growing evidence suggests a link between these conditions. Thyroid disorders and diabetes are two of the. conditions that endocrinologists treat. The term “endocrine disorder” describes a group of conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke Prevention#The Stroke#Drugs#Mayo Clinic
shefinds

Want A Healthier Gut? Here's How Much Water Doctors Say You Should Be Drinking

Dr. Jeff Gladd, M.D., chief medical officer at Fullscript, and integrative medicine physician authored this story. Water is responsible for numerous critical bodily functions, and gut health is no exception. Drinking water, particularly before and during a meal, aids digestion by helping to break down the food you eat. During digestion, water is absorbed by the small intestines and helps transport nutrients to the rest of your body for use.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
scitechdaily.com

Stopping Memory Loss: Blood Vessel Breakthrough Major Step Towards Alzheimer’s Treatment

New discovery could lead to the development of drugs that halt disease progression and stop memory loss. A scientific breakthrough in our understanding of Alzheimer’s disease has revealed changes to blood vessels in the brain, potentially presenting a path for developing new drugs to help fight the disease, according to University of Manchester research funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and published on June 21, 2022, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beingpatient.com

The Relationship Between Diabetes and Dementia

Here’s a primer on how diabetes is linked with dementia risk, and what you can do to reduce your chances of developing the two health conditions. How can a chronic condition originating from the pancreas double your risk of developing Alzheimer’s or dementia?. According to the Centers for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin C Does To Our Skin

From serums and oils to moisturizers and sunscreens, Vitamin C has made its way into virtually every type of skincare product under the sun. Whatever you’re looking for, you can likely find an option that contains this ingredient. And with all the hype around it in the skincare sphere, you may have found yourself asking: what exactly does Vitamin C do? As it turns out, the answer is a lot! This water-soluble antioxidant nutrient can do wonders for your skin, especially when it comes to diminishing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
MedicalXpress

Adult cancer survivors have higher risk of cardiovascular disease than those without cancer, study shows

Adult survivors of cancer have a higher risk of heart failure and other cardiovascular diseases (CVD) later in life than adults without cancer, according to results of a large study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers. The findings, which emerged from analysis of information on about 12,000 people followed over decades, build on the increasingly recognized link between cancer and heart disease, and indicated that survivors of cancer are a high-risk group that may need more aggressive CVD prevention.
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

A Simple Exercise to Help You Calm Down

An activity that uses all of one's concentration can control anxiety by keeping anxiety-producing thoughts out of mind. The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise is one way to do that. The 5-4-3-2-1 is useful as an emotional-regulation band-aid. It is not an anxiety cure or a panic attack cure. The 5-4-3-2-1 Exercise is...
FITNESS
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

The Single Most Important Risk Factor For CVD Death (by 96%)

These people have a shocking 96% higher chance of dying from CVD, according to a recent study. Cholesterol levels are commonly used to determine a person’s lifetime risk of cardiovascular disease, with those with the highest HDL cholesterol levels having the lowest risk. However, the findings of a new study reveal the complicated relationships between “good” cholesterol and heart disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Unprecedented Recovery: Drug Helps Treat Spinal Cord Injuries

Scientists from the University of Birmingham found that suppressing the inflammatory response in the spinal cord may minimize damage following spinal cord injury. Their findings, recently published in Clinical and Translational Medicine, show that AZD1236, an AstraZeneca medicine, may considerably reduce ‘secondary damage’ produced by the body’s response to spinal cord injury (SCI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D supplements may offset bone loss caused by diabetes drug

Vitamin D supplementation may help offset damaging bone loss that occurs in some people who take canagliflozin, a commonly prescribed diabetes drug. Researchers will present their work this week at the American Physiological Society (APS) and American Society for Nephrology Control of Renal Function in Health and Disease conference in Charlottesville, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 omicron variant leads to less severe disease in mice

Georgia State University researchers have found that the alpha, beta and delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 were substantially more fatal in mouse models than the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, they also found that the omicron variant, despite having more mutations, led to less severe disease with half as many deaths and longer survival time.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Beacon Newspapers

The Beacon Newspapers

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
590
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

In Focus for People Over 50.

 https://www.thebeaconnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy