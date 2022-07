Since 1973, the landmark decision made during Roe v. Wade has allowed women the freedom to get an abortion in the United States. But this month, almost 50 years later, the Supreme Court has decided that abortions will no longer be protected under the Constitution. Instead, each state now holds the power to decide whether or not abortions will continue there — and so far, 23 states have already decided to do away with it, according to The New York Times.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO