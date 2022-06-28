ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Free summer yoga series offered in Prospect Park

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – There is no better place to practice your “mountain pose” than in Troy’s serene Prospect Park, and the Friends of Prospect Park are taking advantage of those calming vibes this summer. A free, 10-week family yoga series will be hosted in the park every Wednesday, starting on June 29 and ending on August 17. The classes will be held outdoors from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. if the weather cooperates.

The series is headlined by instructors Toni Smith and Nikki Rogers, who are each certified and experienced Capital Region teachers that promise fun, engaging classes. Kids and adults of all ages will be able to participate.

“The Friends of Prospect Park are delighted to be working with Toni and Nikki to create this wonderful weekly event this summer in Prospect Park,” said President of the Friends, Peter Grimm. “We urge all who attend to bring a picnic supper to enjoy after the class and to take advantage of the many amenities the park has to offer.”

Instructor Nikki Rogers said the experience will connect participants both to each other and to the beautiful park around them. If the event has to be canceled on any week because of the weather, the teachers will let you know on Facebook .

No registration is necessary, and all are welcome to participate in the weekly series. Though some yoga mats will be available at the park, supplies are scarce, and everyone should bring their own towel or mat.

