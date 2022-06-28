VIDEO: Duck family walks halls of Loudoun County elementary school to find lake

Free school meals for all students will stay around this summer, but they will probably be a thing of the past by the time the new school year rolls around in the fall. Congress voted last Friday to extend U.S. Department of Agriculture waivers that will provide universally free school meals through the end of the summer, but the waivers are still scheduled to expire before the 2022-23 school year begins. That will mean that many families whose students had been receiving two free meals every school day for the last two years will have to pay once again.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO