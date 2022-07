ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Starting Friday, people 21 and older in Minnesota can buy edibles and beverages with THC — the main ingredient in marijuana that makes one "high." This is thanks to a new state law passed during the 2022 Legislature that clarifies regulations on products containing cannabinoids, including THC. The law, which goes into effect on July 1, allows edibles like gummies, and beverages to contain up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving (5 milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana product serving in states where recreational marijuana is legal).

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO