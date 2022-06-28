ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Be careful on Independence Day

By OC Tribune Staff
orangecountytribune.com
 2 days ago

July 4 is approaching, and the Garden Grove Police Department and Orange County Fire Authority would like to remind the community to take the necessary precautions to ensure a safe and memorable celebration. Only safe and sane fireworks bearing the California State...

orangecountytribune.com

orangecountytribune.com

Main Street lands on “Mars”

It may be a while before NASA takes us to the planet Mars, but the City of Garden Grove and the Garden Grove Community Foundation brought Mars to Orange County on Thursday. The Bruno Mars tribute band – Bruno and the Hooligans – attracted a large crowd to Main Street in the downtown area. Hundreds of people gathered to listen, clap, cheer and sometimes even dance and sing along.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

30 junked vehicles removed from front, back yards of Santa Ana home

Thirty junked vehicles were removed Tuesday from a Santa Ana home by officers from the city's code enforcement division and police department.City officials say they had received several complaints and issued several notices of violations and more than $6,700 in fines over the property being used as a junkyard and storage facility.Images released by the City of Santa Ana showed several SUVs and at least one work truck parked in front of the home, and what appeared to be at least a dozen motorcycles being taken away on three flatbed trucks. Vehicles were removed from both the front yard and backyard, according to the city."The Code Enforcement Division provided relief to the neighborhood affected by this case and continues to work closely within the community to protect public health, safety, and welfare," officials said in a statement.
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

“Dead aunt” scam backfires

Preying on the kind hearts of people trying to help others is a “con game” that probably goes back to the Stone Age, and it’s still going on. However, on Wednesday the Garden Grove Police Department broke up of the newer hustles, panhandling for money for a non-existent funeral.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Real News Network

Frontline physicians in LA can’t pay rent, so they threatened to strike

We all know that, even before the horrific, world-changing event of COVID-19, society would fall apart without hospital workers and medical staff. But like so many other fields and sectors of work, the medical field is a very stratified one. Even though we as patients may not see it, many of the folks who make hospitals and medical facilities run are overworked, understaffed, under-protected, and paid way less than we’re led to believe. This was made painfully clear last month when frontline physicians at LA County hospitals voted overwhelmingly in favor of striking over unfair labor practices. After voting to authorize a strike, LA County members of the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), a local of the Service Employees International Union, won historic contract gains, including major increases in salaries and housing stipends, the creation of a $125,000 fund for diverse recruitment efforts, and more. To talk about all of this and more, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez chats with Dr. Frances Gill, a first-year resident physician at LAC/USC Medical Center who is training to be a psychiatrist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Animal Services receives $90K grant to aid low-income residents’ pets

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Riverside County supervisors Tuesday authorized the Department of Animal Services to accept a $90,000 charitable grant intended to assist low-income residents with paying for their pets’ care, sparing them the prospect of having to part with their animals. The Department of Animal Services was...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Frustrated with Gascón, Whittier considers prosecuting local misdemeanor cases

WHITTIER - The Whittier City Council is looking into prosecuting local misdemeanor offenses in response to special directives issued by the Los Angeles County District Attorney that appear to contradict voter-approved ballot measures. The City Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, is drafting a potential ballot measure to allow Whittier...
WHITTIER, CA
Orange County Business Journal

First U.S. American Ninja Warrior Park Comes to Santa Ana

The country’s first American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park will open next month at Santa Ana’s MainPlace Mall. The 17,000-square-foot location, slated to open July 8, is modeled after the NBC competition show in which contestants navigate obstacle courses including “monkey swings, spider walls, tilting logs and floating bridges.”
SANTA ANA, CA
irvineweekly.com

Sakura Paper CEO Donates $20 Million To UC Irvine Health Center

Set to be completed mid-2023, UC Irvine Center for Advanced Care has received a $20 million donation from the Joe C. Wen family. The gift will be used to create the Joe C. Wen & Family Center for Advanced Care at UCI Health-Irvine. In a statement, Chancellor Howard Gillman said...
IRVINE, CA
avdailynews.com

High Desert Corridor (HDC) update

Lake Los Angeles – The conversations, public meetings and planning results were first introduced to residents of Lake Los Angeles on July 13, 2013. The meeting was held in the multi-purpose room of Lake Los Angeles School, ‘We’re studying connections’. About 75 residents attended to express their views and ask questions of presenters.
LAKE LOS ANGELES, CA
cypresscollege.edu

Lots Closed for City of Cypress’ Salute to America

In order to support the City of Cypress’ “Salute to America” event on Friday, July 1, Campus Safety will be closing Lots 4, 5, and 6 on Thursday, June 30, at 10 p.m. All cars must be out of those lots prior to the closure. These lots will reopen Saturday morning July 2 by 5 a.m. Campus Safety will provide escorts from Lots 1, 2, and 3 for NOCE employees and students who are on campus on Friday.
CYPRESS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Banda Machos Headlines Quebradita Time Fest in Orange County

Quebradita Time Fest is on the horizon and it’s coming to Orange County. The Mexican banda music festival, which is bringing together fans of the quebradita dance craze that swept across Southern California in the 1990s, is scheduled for July 10 at the Lot at City National Grove of Anaheim.
irvineweekly.com

Irvine Police Activity Near Oxford Court Is “No Threat To Community”

On Wednesday, June 29, the Irvine Police Department issued a statement regarding noticeable police activity near the Oxford Court community by William R. Mason Regional Park. The department indicated that the entrance to Oxford Court is currently closed. Photos of the situation shared by social media users showed police gathering...
IRVINE, CA

