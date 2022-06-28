‘I can’t believe it’: Viral Burger King worker receives more than $200K from GoFundMe

Picture it. A small bag containing a single movie ticket, a bag of Reese's, two Lifesaver rolls, a cup, a lanyard, and a few other token trinkets. This sounds like an appropriate gift bag for someone attending a trade show or a time-share sales weekend, right? It turns out that this is what HMS Host, a company that places restaurants in travel spaces like airports, feels is the perfect reward for an employee that has worked 27 years in a row without a single day off (via TMZ). Yes, you read that right. 54-year-old Kevin Ford has been a faithful employee at the Burger King location at the Las Vegas airport for almost three decades without ever calling in sick, even during the pandemic. Surely, this is an accomplishment worthy of more than a handful of inexpensive items.
Comments / 0