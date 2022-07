If bitcoin and US stocks keep their synchrony, the former could tap $28K before the year’s end, said strategists from the global bank. Analysts at Deutsche Bank – Marion Laboure and Galina Pozdnyakova – argued that the cryptocurrency market is “highly fragmented,” and its decline could continue in the near future. However, they believe bitcoin might tap $28,000 by the year’s end, assuming it keeps its close correlation to US stocks.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO