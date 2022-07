CHENEY, Kan. — It is expected to be a very busy weekend at Cheney State Park with an extended Independence Day holiday. The park says all campsites are full, although there is quite a bit of primitive camping still available on a walk up basis. As far as the lake goes, the water level is at normal level and the lake is free of any significant debris. The changes in the weather have slowed the fishing down a little bit, according to the park.

CHENEY, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO