Breaux Bridge, LA

Louisiana man cited for illegal possession of snakes

By Scott Lewis
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. ( KLFY ) — A Breaux Bridge man has been cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for illegally keeping two venomous copperhead snakes.

Caleb M. Hudson, 40, of Breaux Bridge, was cited on June 20 after officials say they found the snakes in plastic totes in Hudson’s home after receiving a tip and obtaining a warrant, according to LDWF Spokesman Adam Einck.

5-year-old airlifted to hospital after being burned by boiling water in south Alabama

“Agents seized the two copperheads and donated them to the Audobon and Alexandria zoos,” said Einck in a press release. “Possession of venomous and restricted snakes brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

99.9 KTDY

Loose Kangaroo Spotted and Wrangled in Baton Rouge Area

According to reports, a kangaroo on the loose in the Baton Rouge area was wrangled by authorities after sightings of the animal were shared on social media. One video shows the kangaroo prancing along the side of a road. Residents of East Baton Rouge parish were reportedly spotting a kangaroo...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

A Federal Court in Louisiana Has Sentenced a Georgia Man to 12 Years in Prison in Connection with Trafficking Methamphetamine

A Federal Court in Louisiana Has Sentenced a Georgia Man to 12 Years in Prison in Connection with Trafficking Methamphetamine. Louisiana – On June 29, 2022, Jonathan Johnson, age 32, a resident of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced in a Federal Court in Louisiana, by U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk to one-hundred fifty months (12 years, 6 months) imprisonment, eight years of supervised release, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment that charged him with possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

LDWF agents arrest two boaters for DWI on South Louisiana waterways

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested two men for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while intoxicated (DWI) in St. Mary and St. Martin parishes on June 25. Agents arrested Jonathon Landry, 37, of Morgan City, and Jules Joiner, 25, of Pierre Part, for DUI. Agents also...
MORGAN CITY, LA
CBS 42

CBS 42

