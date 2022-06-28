ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunny skies with warmer temps ahead for our week

By Tyler Ryan
ourquadcities.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday will be slightly warmer compared to yesterday. We will still see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid 80’s instead of...

www.ourquadcities.com

CBS New York

Yellow Alert for possible heavy rain, localized flooding

Clouds moved in overnight and humidity levels increased. Showers started moving into the region after midnight.Monday will see a return of the wet weather and much cooler temperatures than observed over the weekend. Rain with isolated storms should be prevalent throughout the day. The rain may be heavy at times, especially from the city and points to the south and east. Localized flooding is possible, and therefore a Yellow Alert is in place.It will be rather humid with a high of 78. Clearing will occur from west to east on Monday night as we see a low of 62. 50s will be common throughout the suburbs.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/28 Tuesday forecast

Tuesday's a much better day with mostly sunny skies, less humid conditions and highs near 80. Tuesday night will be clear to partly cloudy with temps falling into the 60s and 50s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. High pressure's in control the remainder of the week with a gradual warm-up expected. Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90.
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Wednesday 6/29 CBS2 morning weather headlines

By Justin Lewis, CBS2 meteorologistWednesday will be mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Outside of a stray shower/thunderstorm it should remain quiet tonight, but it will be balmy with temps only falling into the 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, slightly more humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s. Looking ahead, Friday will be hot and humid with highs around 90. Saturday will be warm, sticky and more unsettled with showers/thunderstorms likely. Sunday's trending slightly drier this morning, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all... leaving in a chance of showers for now. As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Sunny and hot Thursday, Yellow Alert

Today will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s. There is an air quality alert for Long Island and the New Jersey coast. Tonight will be on the balmy side with temps only falling into the 70s and 60s. Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and with feels like temps closer to the mid 90s.The CBS2 Weather Team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday into Saturday night for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms.Saturday will be warm and sticky with showers and thunderstorms around the area. Some of these storms may be capable of producing downpours and locally damaging winds, so we'll have to keep an eye on those the next couple of days. Sunday is still trending drier, but it's too soon to say there won't be any rain at all, leaving in a chance of showers for now, but mainly south of the city. As for the Fourth of July, it's looking quiet at the moment with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
natureworldnews.com

July Weather Forecast: High Temperatures Reaching 90 Degrees in the West

The Lower 48 will experience high temperatures as per the July forecast temperatures, with the western regions of the US possibly reaching 90 degrees. According to the most recent weather forecast from The Weather Company, an IBM Business, and Atmospheric G2, much of the West may be a little hotter than previously predicted, and the East maybe have a slightly milder temperature.
WWL-AMFM

Plenty of chances for downpours Thursday

Typical summer weather today with high temperatures leading to heavy rain. “Plenty of showers and t-storms across the Mississippi Coast this morning with a few in Louisiana. We’ll likely see more showers and t-storms develop across the
