OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Marlin Club’s 40th Annual Canyon Kick-off tournament got underway today with the first of three official fishing days. The Canyon Kick-Off, held each year on or near the Fourth of July weekend, is the first major event of the season each year for the Ocean City Marlin Club and serves as a prelude to the more high-profile tournaments including the Ocean City Tuna Tournament next weekend, the Big Fish Classic later this month and, of course the White Marlin Open next month. Each year, dozens of boats and hundreds of anglers compete in the annual event.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO