ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gas-station chain Sheetz drops prices to $3.99 per gallon for July 4 weekend

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03KLDy_0gOSVz4R00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zb4Yv_0gOSVz4R00
Bottlenecks at oil refineries have sent gas prices surging.

Al Seib/Getty Images

  • Sheetz, a chain of convenience stores, is cutting gas prices for the busy July 4 weekend.
  • The discount only applies to certain types of fuel: unleaded 88 and E85.
  • The national average gas price was $4.88 on Tuesday, according to AAA.

Sheetz is looking to relieve some pain at the pump through a July 4 promotion.

Amid record-high gas costs, the chain has cut prices for certain fuel types through the holiday weekend, it said on Monday. It's now selling unleaded 88 for $3.99 per gallon and E85, a fuel with extra ethanol, for $3.49.

Unleaded 88 can be used in cars, trucks, and SUVs from the 2001 model year or newer, the Environmental Protection Agency says. E85 only works with so-called flexible-fuel vehicles , so it's best to consult your owner's manual before filling up.

The deal ends on the evening of July 5, a Sheetz spokesperson told Insider.

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline was $4.88 as of Tuesday, according to AAA. Earlier this month, gas prices hit a peak above $5 per gallon, the highest price AAA has ever recorded. Russia's invasion of Ukraine — and subsequent sanctions against Russia — has shocked the global oil supply, keeping upward pressure on gas prices since March.

Sheetz operates some 640 stores across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and North Carolina. The discounted fuel types aren't available at every location. Customers can find locations that offer E85 and unleaded 88 on Sheetz's website .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
State
Maryland State
Local
Virginia Business
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
West Virginia State
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Refineries#Ethanol#Aaa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Fortune

Employee who accidentally lowered gas to 69 cents per gallon tries to pay his station back. The station refuses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A little under two weeks ago, the manager of a Shell station in Rancho Cordova, Calif., made an error when resetting the station’s gas prices, entering 69 cents rather than $6.99. News of the price quickly went viral, and the station saw losses in the neighborhood of $20,000 before the price was corrected.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Cracker Barrel Closings in 2022

Longstanding rumors of deep financial troubles for the perennial chain appear unfounded, and have been addressed. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Snopes.com, and Investor.CrackerBarrel.com.
Business Insider

Business Insider

540K+
Followers
34K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy