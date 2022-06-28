ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Here's everything you need to know before setting off fireworks in Montgomery, River Region

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
With the Fourth of July just around the corner, many will want to have their own personal blasts with fireworks. Be aware that some cities, including Montgomery, have regulations that make their use illegal.

That said, there are plenty of places around the River Region to purchase them and legally set them off.

Where you can buy fireworks in the River Region

  • Big Daddy’s Fireworks: 966 U.S. 231 Wetumpka — 334-514-4928
  • Huston's Fireworks: 1890 Alabama 14, Millbrook — 334-391-3759
  • Jones Fireworks: 10860 U.S. Highway 231, Wetumpka — 334-472-4106
  • TNT Fireworks: 6050 Troy Highway, Pike Road 334-281-3889, and novelty items in Winn Dixie locations: Montgomery - 796 Vaughn Road, 1740 Carter Hill Road, 4724 Mobile Highway; Millbrook - 3625 Highway 14; Prattville - 701 E. Main St., — tntfireworks.com
  • USA Fireworks: Five locations in and near the River Region area: 1664 Highway 31 N., Prattville; 9787 Holtville Road, Wetumpka (Slapout community); 23 County Road 375, Hope Hull (faces Highway 80); 16 Hobbie Road, Snowdoun; 3031 Aztec Road, Greenville. Call 205-258-8075 to get directed to a stand near you

Are fireworks legal in Alabama?

  • YES: Autauga, Elmore and Montgomery counties: Personal fireworks use is allowed in rural county areas, but should be monitored by adults and used with caution.
  • NO: Montgomery, Prattville and Wetumpka: It is illegal to store, sell or use fireworks within the city limits of Montgomery, Prattville and Wetumpka without proper permits. So enjoy the official fireworks shows instead.
  • YES: Millbrook: There are no laws banning the use of fireworks within city limits, but authorities urge caution when using them.
  • MAYBE: Pike Road: While there are no ordinances prohibiting fireworks in Pike Road, homeowner associations in the area may have regulations limiting when and where they can be used. Before lighting up, find out if your community allows them, and be mindful of your neighbors.

Fireworks safety tips

If you plan to set off personal fireworks, here are tips to keep safe:

  • Store them in a cool, dry space.
  • Read the fireworks' package instructions, and follow them.
  • Do not let children handle fireworks or set them off. Even sparklers can be dangerous.
  • Don't try to shoot off several at once. Consumer fireworks are designed to be shot one at a time.
  • Be aware of your surroundings and don't set off fireworks around people or things that could catch fire.
  • Keep a water source handy, like a garden hose or a bucket.
  • Don't stand over fireworks while you light them
  • Protect your eyes by always wear safety glasses while lighting them.
  • If you're shooting things like rockets or Roman candles, don't shoot them from bottles or cans.
  • NEVER hold fireworks while they're firing. If they explode in your hands, it can cause severe injuries or death.
  • If a device doesn't go off, do not attempt to relight it.
  • Alcohol and fireworks are a bad combination. Have a designated fireworks lighter who isn't drinking.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

