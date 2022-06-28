ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

SC Rep calls for ‘secret sleepers’ to infiltrate GOP

By Riley Benson
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33yq7w_0gOSVS8a00

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – State Representative Krystle Matthews is under fire for a call she allegedly made to a South Carolina correctional inmate. In the call, the Representative says democrats need to run for Republican seats in state elections to improve their chances.

The call was placed back on February 15th to David Solomon Ballard, who she refers to as an activist. Ballard is housed at the Perry Correctional Institute in Greenville County.

Representative Matthews discusses using what she refers to as “dope” money to fund campaigns.

“Where the f—- are my black people with money? I don’t care about no dope money, give me that dope boy money. S—, where the f—, where’s the duffle bag boys? Get you, find you somebody in your family that doesn’t even know you’re donating to my campaign, and put that s— under their name. Like, like what the f—?”

Ban lifted on South Carolina’s ‘Heartbeat Act’ in wake of Roe v. Wade overturning

She also mentions “secret sleepers” infiltrating the republican party.

“This is the only way you’re going to change the dynamic in South Carolina,” says Representative Matthews. “You’ve got to find some folks that are a little bit polished, maybe are not, you know, nobody really knows them that well. Maybe they haven’t been really politically active but we need some secret sleepers. Like we need them to run as the other side even though they’re for our side. And we need them to win.”

Representative Matthews goes on to say she doesn’t understand why political candidates her age can’t win an important office in South Carolina.

“I’m a single mom of five out here doing more than most m—– f—— do in a day and I still have to struggle to raise money for my campaign,” she said.

SC recognizes Confederate Memorial Day, but not Juneteenth

She also discusses her connection to voters and finding ways to connect with them.

“I have a whole strategy on how to flip things upside down,” says Representative Matthews. “But it’s like really trying to get people to understand is a whole other thing, like so I know you’re both activists and I am too in my own way, right? I’m very active. I’m very much a n—– in a lot of ways but I know how to turn it off and turn it on.”

News 2 tried reaching out to Representative Matthews today, but she declined our request for an interview. Representative Matthews is going against Catherine Fleming Bruce in Tuesday’s primary runoff election to win the Democratic senate ticket, the winner will face senator Tim Scott for South Carolina’s Junior Senator Seat in November.

The South Carolina Republican Party released a statement saying they believe Representative Matthews made the remarks because she “knows Democrats can’t win and they look forward to beating her in November.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Democrats Bruce, Matthews vie to face South Carolina's Scott

Two women are in a Democratic primary runoff Tuesday to challenge U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who said this will be his last term if he is reelected.Author and preservationist Catherine Fleming Bruce and state Rep. Krystle Matthews finished first and second, respectively, in a June 14 Democratic primary that was fairly evenly divided among the three contenders, all Black women. Interviewed after that vote, Matthews told The Associated Press that she felt it had been difficult for any one of the three to break out because “people are afraid to pick between three Black women” due to “the climate...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Sleepers#State Elections#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Sc Rep#Gop#Democrats#Republican#The Republican Party
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Democrats-turned-Republicans reveal reasons for party switch: 'They stopped listening to the people'

More than one million Americans have switched their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican in the last 12 months, signaling a possible red wave to come this November. Dorchester County, South Carolina council member Harriet Holman and former Cincinnati sheriff Jim Neil joined "Fox & Friends First" early Tuesday to explain their own reasons for making the switch.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy