HCSO: Missing Lumberport teen found

BUCKHANNON— Joshua Taft Woody, age 35 of Buckhannon, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22, and is currently facing a charge of DUI controlled substance second offense. According to the criminal complaint, Buckhannon Police Department Sergeant Dewaine Linger filed that the defendant allegedly drove a 2008 Ford F250 into the porch of a residence located on Vicksburg Road. When Sergeant Linger arrived at the scene, the defendant allegedly appeared to be under the influence. At that point, Sergeant Linger administered the standard field sobriety test, in which the defendant failed the one-legged stand and the walk-in turn.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO