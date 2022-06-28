ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberport, WV

HCSO: Missing Lumberport teen found

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Swiger was...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

State Police find missing Clarksburg man deceased

UPDATE 5:15 P.M., JUNE 30 — The West Virginia State Police say the Clarksburg man they were searching for last week was found deceased Tuesday night near the Olive Garden in Eastpointe Shopping Center. Troopers say they found the remains of John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, in a wooded area between the parking lot and the […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an altercation just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening at Pleasant Creek Campground, officials tell 5 News. Harrison County Emergency Services officials say there are “unofficial reports” of shots fired. The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources,...
GRAFTON, WV
WDTV

Old dynamite found in Tygart Hotel in Elkins

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A reporter on the scene says crews have unblocked the roadway. Stokes says Davis Avenue has reopened, and the scene is all clear. Officials said old dynamite was discovered in the Tygart Hotel in Elkins. People are asked to evacuate and avoid the area near Davis...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Two people transported after ATV crash

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The crash reportedly happened on private property. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital....
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

Number of vehicle fires in the area at a high

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over June, the Westover Volunteer Fire Department responded to five vehicle fires. Westover Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenny Goodwin said this was not normal for them. Typically they averaged roughly 10 vehicle fires a year. “It seems like a high number of vehicle fires. I don’t...
WESTOVER, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Runaway teen found

UPDATE (June 28 (3:00 p.m.) According to a report from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Swiger has been located. ORIGINAL (Dec. 28 (10:30 a.m.) LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for what they say is a runaway juvenile who was last seen Monday evening at her Lumberport home. Deputies say […]
LUMBERPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Second woman charged in Parkersburg shooting

PARKERSBURG — Another Parkersburg woman was arraigned recently in Wood County Magistrate Court for conspiracy in her involvement in an incident where a house on Virginia Avenue that was shot at on June 11. Elizabeth D. Leek, 18, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of conspire to commit any...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found off Emily Drive in Clarksburg. The body was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the state right-of-way between I-79 and Emily Drive. Authorities say they working to confirm the identity of the person. The person’s identity will...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man sentenced for firearms charge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling man was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in jail for a firearms charge. Shawn Devron Brookins, 37, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Brookins pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of […]
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Multiple Elkins buildings evacuated following dynamite discovery

ELKINS, W.Va. — Multiple buildings in Elkins were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after contractors renovating the Tygart Hotel discovered dynamite in the building. Police officers and firefighters ordered the evacuation. Authorities also closed Davis Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets. The West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team responded to...
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

All-clear given after dynamite found in old Elkins hotel

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Old dynamite was safely recovered Wednesday afternoon from a historic hotel in Elkins. The City of Elkins said contractors were conducting renovations on the old Gassaway Hotel, which is being converted into the Tygart Hotel, when they discovered old dynamite and alerted authorities just after 3 p.m. The Elkins Police Department […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Truck catches on fire near Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A work truck caught on fire on Johnson Avenue near Bridgeport High School’s Football Field Wednesday afternoon. The 911 center said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. and the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department responded. 12 News was not told if anyone was hurt. 12 News viewer Jeff Brooks […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The Recorddelta

Local man drives into porch, arrested for DUI

BUCKHANNON— Joshua Taft Woody, age 35 of Buckhannon, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22, and is currently facing a charge of DUI controlled substance second offense. According to the criminal complaint, Buckhannon Police Department Sergeant Dewaine Linger filed that the defendant allegedly drove a 2008 Ford F250 into the porch of a residence located on Vicksburg Road. When Sergeant Linger arrived at the scene, the defendant allegedly appeared to be under the influence. At that point, Sergeant Linger administered the standard field sobriety test, in which the defendant failed the one-legged stand and the walk-in turn.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man arrested after punching two employees at local food mart

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Police Department arrested a local man Tuesday evening after he punched two people and became combative inside an Elm Grove business. Officers were called out to the Paradise Food Mart just after 8 p.m. for reports of a man inside being destructive. When officers arrived, they approached the individual and […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Shinnston drive-in set to reopen after projector issues

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater in Shinnston is set to reopen Friday night following issues with the projector. According to the Sunset Ellis Facebook page, the theater will open Friday at 7 p.m. The projector suffered issues earlier this month that prevented movies from being shown.
SHINNSTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Condition of Clarksburg shooting victim released

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The man who was shot late Saturday night in Clarksburg is expected to survive, the Clarksburg Police Department announced Monday. The victim, a man who has yet to be identified, was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital after he was shot multiple times over the weekend. At the time of the incident, […]

