Laramie, WY

TRAFFIC ALERT: Laramie Roadwork to Cause I-80 Delays

By Phylicia Peterson
 4 days ago
Construction season is in full force in Laramie and Albany County. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced the arrival of seasonal paving operations in Albany County. So naturally, the construction will result in travel delays around the Gem City and the surrounding areas. Seasonal Paving Operations Begin in...

