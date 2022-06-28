ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple stabbings reported downtown San Luis Obispo

By News Staff
 2 days ago
Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest

– On Sunday, June 19 at approximately 1:51 a.m., officers from the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to 723 Higuera, Library Bar to a report of a stabbing. Officers contacted the victim who had stab wounds to his upper torso. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for his injuries. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim did not know who attacked him, but officers were able to obtain video surveillance footage of the suspect from several locations in the downtown area. Detectives from the San Luis Obispo were called to investigate the incident.

At 4:52 a.m., while detectives were interviewing the victim of the above incident, officers were dispatched to a local hospital for an additional report of a subject who was being treated for a stab wound, the injury was not life-threatening. Detectives were able to interview the victim and determined the incident occurred somewhere in the downtown area of San Luis Obispo. Detectives are currently working on leads to determine if the two incidents are related.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in this case. If anyone has information about the subjects in the attached photographs, are encouraged to contact SLOPD Detective Bureau Sergeant Schafer at (805) 594-8056 or report anonymous information to Crime Stopper at (805) 549-STOP.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is being released at this time.

