Danby, VT

Danby considers outlawing unreasonable noises

By proposed law
whcuradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDANBY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Danby officials are keeping an ear to the streets. A...

whcuradio.com

NEWS10 ABC

Some residents forced to vacate Summit Towers in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several residents living at the Summit Towers in Schenectady have been forced to vacate their apartments the last few days. The temporary displacement comes as one side of the building has apparent exterior brick damage. Patricia Goodman, one of the residents who was ordered to vacate, voicing her frustration, “It’s difficult […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Addison Independent

Editorial: Newton should resign — now

Sheriff Peter Newton, who was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of domestic violence and one count of unlawful restraint, got a partial reprieve by Chittenden County Superior Court Judge John Pacht when the judge allowed him to continue administrative duties as sheriff. The judge put heavy restrictions on Newton, however, by stripping him of his rights to carry a firearm, access to data from law enforcement resources, and said he was not to engage in any law enforcement activities.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

DOC makes staffing changes at Springfield prison

Springfield, VT — The Vermont Department of Corrections has instituted an “emergency” staffing change at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, where employees have been working sixty-hour shifts due to staffing shortages. Commissioner Nicholas Deml said staff will move from five 8-hour shifts a week, with...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont and New Hampshire cutting fireworks displays due to shipping costs

LEBANON, N.H. — Firework displays are going to cost a whole lot more this year compared to previous years. The cost increase is being attributed to a drastic increase in freight shipping costs. Like most other industries, shipping has gotten more expensive. Pre-pandemic, firework retailers would pay anywhere from...
LEBANON, NH
Addison Independent

Mount Abe grad lured back to the Green Mountains

Thomas Dickerson just might be at the frontline of a trend reversing the all-too-familiar trend of young people growing up in Vermont then leaving for greener pastures elsewhere. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

All aboard! What it’s like to ride the Ethan Allen Express

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In one month, Amtrak expands its service to Vergennes, Middlebury and Burlington. We wanted to find out what it’s like to ride the train. I hopped on the Ethan Allen Express in Albany, New York, earlier this week. I had the chance to ride the train, speak with passengers and get the full Ethan Allen experience ahead of its expansion to more Vermont cities.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Dozens of cultivators ready for Vermont’s retail marijuana market

SOUTH STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Legal pot purchases in Vermont are just three months away and the state is busy handing out cannabis cultivation licenses to the people who will supply that product. Dozens of indoor and outdoor cannabis cultivation licenses have now been issued with more applicants being approved...
STRAFFORD, VT
News Break
Politics
Addison Independent

Sheriff declines to step down after his arrest

MIDDLEBURY — Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton on Tuesday pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington to two felony sexual assault charges, following a months-long investigation into allegations of abuse reported by a woman with whom he was in a relationship. While Newton’s conditions of release preclude...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Hudson Falls pair charged with grand larceny

Two people have been arrested and charged with grand larceny for allegedly spending money on a credit card that did not belong to them. New York State Police said Divine Wilson, 20, and Katelynn Cromp, 19, both of Hudson Falls, were arrested on June 26.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont ski resort to change name

POMFRET, Vt. — Officials from Suicide Six ski resort in South Pomfret announced that they will be rebranding later this summer following concerns about the insensitive nature of the mountain's historical name. S6 released a statement on its website on Tuesday announcing that the current name will be retired...
POMFRET, VT

