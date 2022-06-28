Danby considers outlawing unreasonable noises

Sheriff Peter Newton, who was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of sexual assault, one count of domestic violence and one count of unlawful restraint, got a partial reprieve by Chittenden County Superior Court Judge John Pacht when the judge allowed him to continue administrative duties as sheriff. The judge put heavy restrictions on Newton, however, by stripping him of his rights to carry a firearm, access to data from law enforcement resources, and said he was not to engage in any law enforcement activities.

ADDISON COUNTY, VT ・ 20 HOURS AGO