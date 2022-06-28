ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

What is a Blue Alert?

By Sebastian Posey
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRo7O_0gOSTM9s00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Among the various alerts from law enforcement that you may notice flashing across your cellphone screen or appearing in your social media feeds is the Blue Alert.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Blue Alert for Samuel Quinton Edwards . The 34-year-old man is accused of shooting a Hendersonville police officer Monday night during a police chase . He was later killed by police in Kentucky.

A second alert, issued Tuesday evening, is for BJ Brown . The 32-year-old is accused of shooting an Erin police officer during a traffic stop Monday night.

What is a Blue Alert?

TBI began issuing Blue Alerts in July 2011. The purpose of the system—established by Tennessee Code ( TCA 38-6-122 )—is to provide “rapid dissemination of information to the public to assist in apprehending violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty or to aid in locating a missing officer where foul play is involved.”

The Blue Alert program uses the statewide infrastructure of America’s Missing Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert system.

Erin officer shooting suspect also accused in New Orleans murder

Who issues a Blue Alert?

The alerts are issued by the staff in TBI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit. According to TBI’s website, when the department receives a request from a law enforcement agency that death or serious injury of a law enforcement officer has occurred, administrators will ensure that the Blue Alert criteria have been met, then proceed to issue the alert.

Criteria for Blue Alerts

All the following criteria must be met for TBI to activate a Blue Alert:

  • A sworn law enforcement officer is killed, sustains life-threatening injuries or the officer is missing in the line of duty under circumstances warranting concern for the law enforcement officer’s safety
  • The suspect(s) pose(s) an imminent threat to public safety and law enforcement personnel
  • A description of the offender or vehicle is available for statewide broadcast to the public and law enforcement 911 centers.
  • Prior to activation, if the suspect(s) is/are identified, the requesting agency will immediately: Place the suspect in the temporary felon file in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). Obtain felony warrants as soon as possible or within 24 hours and enter the offender into NCIC.
  • The head of any Tennessee law enforcement agency, Colonel of the Highway Patrol, Chief, Sheriff, or their designee of the investigating law enforcement agency of jurisdiction requests the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to activate the Blue Alert system.

The Blue Alert for Samuel Q. Edwards was issued on Tuesday , June 28. He is wanted by the Metro Nashville Police Department and the TBI for Attempted Criminal Homicide and Evading Arrest by Motor Vehicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35PAC6_0gOSTM9s00
Samuel Q. Edwards (Courtesy: MNPD)

Edwards is believed to be armed with two guns. If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

There are currently 37 states with protocols to transmit Blue Alerts via TV, radio, cellphone, wireless device, highway message signs and other devices to “aid in the apprehension of violent criminals who have killed, or seriously injured an officer in the line of duty,” according to the Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 31

Mary Beth Hannum
2d ago

May God bless the officer that was assaulted. God speed, safety and prayers for all involved!🙏🏻

Reply(1)
14
Roger Savage
2d ago

I sorry that anybody gets shot. But citizens lives are just as important as cops lives are, I want JUSTICE FOR ALL.

Reply(1)
9
Ajf Frudden
1d ago

Lawlessness, We Need Law & Order to have a Country. I would hope people would respect those that fight for our Safety. Don't like it move to another Country.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation acknowledges Blue Alert issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday afternoon, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued several Blue Alerts to help find the suspects involved in both the Hendersonville PD officer shooting and Erin PD officer shooting. Officials were able to find the suspects involved, however, some Tennesseans expressed their frustration after receiving...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI apologizes for too many Blue Alerts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)— The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it’s working to improve its Blue Alert system after people reported getting multiple emergency alerts, some of them overnight, on their cell phones. The agency uses audible Blue Alerts to notify the public of incidents in which law enforcement officers have been wounded, similar to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Marshall County Daily

UPDATE: WANTED Gunman: He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police

Hendersonville Police, Metro Police Department, Millersville Police Department. FBI Task Force, THP, and TBI. The investigation by each of the above jurisdictions working in unison led to Edwards being located in Louisville, KY. He engaged in a shootout with Kentucky State Police and Edwards is deceased. Officer Cameron Ferrell was...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
wkyufm.org

Kentucky State Police troopers kill Tennessee man, Nashville police say

Kentucky State Police troopers shot and killed Samuel Quinton Edwards of Tennessee Tuesday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The shooting took place at Dixie Highway and Ashby Lane in the Valley Station neighborhood. Nashville police said that Edwards had shot an officer in Hendersonville, Tenn., the day...
NASHVILLE, TN
localmemphis.com

Why were multiple Blue Alerts sent to Tennessee cell phones?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee residents received multiple emergency alerts on their phones on Tuesday mentioning a Blue Alert, but not providing many additional details beyond that. That left cell phone users asking asking - what even is a Blue Alert, and why were so many duplicate emergency messages sent?
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Murder#Wkrn#Blue Alerts#Tbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WOWK 13 News

Man fatally shot in Kentucky after wounding Tennessee officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky State Police fatally shot a suspect who fled after allegedly shooting an officer in Tennessee. Nashville Metro Police said a warrant was issued Tuesday night charging 34-year-old Samuel Quinton Edwards with attempted murder of a Hendersonville police officer. The officer was in non-critical condition Tuesday night. Police say Edwards drove […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Man found shot on side of Nashville road, homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday after a man was found on the side of a Midstate road. Metro Police say a passerby called officers around 8 a.m. after spotting the man River Road Pike near Gower Road. Police said the man identified as 23-year-old Jeremy Smith was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Kentucky State Police gives updates on shooting in Allen, KY, Thursday

UPDATE (June 30, 2022, at 11:25 p.m.): Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13 says that around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to shots fired in Allen, Kentucky. The situation was active when law enforcement arrived, Trooper Gayheart says. Trooper Gayheart says the suspect is in custody, and […]
KENTUCKY STATE
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville teen drowns in the Red River

On Friday afternoon, June 24, what started out as an afternoon swim in the Red River with friends ended in tragedy for a Clarksville teenager. Greyson Cairo-Ashton Townsend, 19, went missing while swimming near Billy Dunlop Park, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue spokesman Michael Rios. After diving underwater, Townsend’s friends...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy