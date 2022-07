A picture can say 1,000 words. However, that's a lot of words. Why use 1,000 words when one word can do the trick? You can describe anything in one word. Good. Bad. Meh. See? That was easy. Sure, a little simple, but I'm just making a point. I decided to show the power of simplicity and describe every state in the United States of America in only one word. I know, there's so much more to your state than cane be summed in one word. Wrong. I'm going to prove it. It's like Kevin said in The Office, "why say lot word when few word do trick?" Well, Kevin, I'm going even simpler for you.

IDAHO STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO