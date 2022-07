The Chromebook was first introduced on July 11, 2011. What was originally scoffed at as nothing more than a laptop with a web browser has evolved into something much greater to the point where these user-friendly laptops can be employed for both personal and business reasons. And given that most of the work we all do now happens within a browser, it's a perfect marriage of simplicity and usability.

