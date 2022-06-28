Tehachapi Willow Springs Road closed following crash

Update: as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tehachapi Springs Road is open again.

Update: as of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, southbound lanes of Tehachapi Springs Road are closed beginning at Oak Creek Road.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The roadway at the intersection of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and 110th Street W. is temporarily closed following an accident involving at least three vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP said all three vehicles sustained major damage and a power pole landed on the front end of one of the vehicles. The condition of the drivers and any passengers, if any, was unclear, but the Kern County Fire Department will be flying one party to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.