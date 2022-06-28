ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehachapi, CA

Tehachapi Willow Springs Road closed following crash

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBQa8_0gOSSet300

Update: as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tehachapi Springs Road is open again.

Update: as of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, southbound lanes of Tehachapi Springs Road are closed beginning at Oak Creek Road.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The roadway at the intersection of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and 110th Street W. is temporarily closed following an accident involving at least three vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

CHP said all three vehicles sustained major damage and a power pole landed on the front end of one of the vehicles. The condition of the drivers and any passengers, if any, was unclear, but the Kern County Fire Department will be flying one party to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Kern County firefighter severely injured in crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County fire officials said a seasonal firefighter was critically injured in a crash while on his way to work this week. The Kern County Fire Department said the firefighter, Aiden Agnor, was involved in a serious crash on his way to work at the Keene Helibase on June 28. According […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Taft Highway reopens after vehicle fire

UPDATE: The highway has reopened. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burning car was blocking traffic Wednesday on Taft Highway at Tupman Road, according to California Highway Patrol. The occupants managed to get out of the BMW sedan burning on the right hand shoulder, officers said. Traffic was being diverted to Golf Course Road. The blaze […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Crash blocking lanes on northbound Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash on northbound Highway 99 is blocking three to four lanes near California Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and involves an SUV and Jeep Cherokee, officers said. There were complaints of neck and back pain.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Traffic
Bakersfield, CA
Cars
Kern County, CA
Cars
Kern County, CA
Traffic
City
Tehachapi, CA
County
Kern County, CA
Tehachapi, CA
Traffic
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Cars
Local
California Traffic
L.A. Weekly

1 Airlifted after Multi-Vehicle Crash on 110th Street [Bakersfield, CA]

Three-Vehicle Collision on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road Left Injuries. The accident happened on June 28th, at the intersection of Tehachapi Willow Springs Road and 110th Street W, according to initial reports. Per the CHP, they responded to reports of a collision involving three vehicles. The crash caused major damage to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Firefighters contain brush fire at Hwy 58 near Bealeville Rd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There was a report of a brush fire near Highway 58 between Bealeville and Hart Flat at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a tweet by the Kern County Fire Department. As of 2:38 p.m. forward progression of the fire has stopped, according to a tweet by KCFD. As of 4 […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

CHP deploying extra officers for July 4 holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive the speed limit and deploying extra officers to look out for distracted or impaired drivers over the Fourth of July holiday. Last year, the CHP arrested 997 people statewide for driving while impaired during the agency’s 78-hour maximum-enforcement period, according to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Chp#Nexstar Media Inc
Taft Midway Driller

Brush fire blocks Highway 119 for a time

Highway 119 over Elk Hills was closed for about two hours on Wednesday while Kern County firefighters extinguished a brush fire. The fire started in the late morning when a car caught fire on the highway just south of Tupman Road. The fire engulfed the vehicle and spread to the...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

CAL Fire makes major illegal fireworks bust in Mojave

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CAL Fire officials said investigators have stopped an unlicensed fireworks company and seized illegal fireworks from a warehouse in Mojave last week. Fire officials in Sacramento County said the group Exposhows Fireworks Events was in possession of fireworks with counterfeit state fire marshal seals and illegal homemade fireworks that “could have […]
MOJAVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
KGET

MADD: Celebrate safely this Fourth of July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving is urging drivers to celebrate safely over the holiday weekend and not consume alcohol or other substances that impair motor skills before getting behind the wheel. The California Highway Patrol will have extra officers on the roadway and local agencies also will be on the lookout for […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Apartment complex explosion leaves 2 injured

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First responders say at least two people were taken to the hospital after an apparent gas leak led to an explosion at an apartment complex. It happened at the Park 20th Apartment Complex on 20th Street near V Street. First responders were called there just after 2 p.m. The blast ripped […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fire destroys duplex, displaces 2 families in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two families were displaced from their homes Wednesday after a fire tore through a duplex in east Bakersfield. Multiple crews of city and county firefighters were called to the duplex on Oregon Street near Sterling Road at around 5:15 p.m. Kern County Fire officials said the fire spread quickly, destroying the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for missing at-risk woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in searching for an at-risk woman due to age, according to a press release. Madelyn Davis, 70, was last seen in the 2600 block of Chester Avenue on June 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m., according to the release. The release says, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Sunshine and cooler temperatures on tap for Kern County this Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will see a gradual drop in temperatures tomorrow, but the region will still be sunny and warm. Mountain communities near Tehachapi will see some breeze sunshine and a high of 81 degrees, with some gusty winds expected in the afternoon. A nice steady cooling trend will continue through the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Woman struck, killed in N. Chester Avenue collision

Update: The woman struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night has been identified as 50-year-old Bakersfield resident Christina Eileen Walker, according to the coroner’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was struck and killed by a car Monday night in Oildale, according to the California Highway Patrol. Several Bakersfield area CHP officers responded […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy