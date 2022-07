A woman in her 30s was struck by a hit-and-run driver while walking her dogs Wednesday, sending her to a hospital in critical condition. The woman, who is 30 to 35 years old, was crossing a street at Kalamath Drive and Iroquois Road just before 6:15 a.m. when she was struck by a silver Ford Explorer, Westminster police Cmdr. Kevin MacCormick said.

